Toronto accessible taxi fleet projected to drop from 200 to five vehicles by March 2027

Toronto residents with disabilities face growing barriers to reliable wheelchair-accessible transportation as Beck Taxi warns its accessible fleet could shrink to five vehicles by March 2027. The city has increased grants but drivers say costs remain prohibitive.

Toronto residents with disabilities say finding reliable wheelchair-accessible transportation is becoming increasingly difficult, and one of the city's largest taxi companies now warns its accessible fleet is on track to shrink to just five vehicles by March 2027.

That would represent a steep decline from approximately 200 accessible vehicles in 2015-2016. The warning comes from Beck Taxi's Kristine Hubbard, who said in an interview this week that drivers have retired or switched to standard vehicles. She told Newstalk 1010 on Thursday that these drivers have either moved on and purchased standard vehicles, or they have retired, or they are sitting at home waiting to see what happens.

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Essential Wheelchair Accessible Taxi Service

For Jennifer Conroy, who lives in Toronto's Distillery District and uses a wheelchair, accessible taxis are essential. She told CTV News Toronto that it is vitally important to have an accessible taxi because if they are not accessible, then she cannot get to work. Conroy said accessible taxis often need to be booked about an hour in advance, and passengers sometimes wait even longer.

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She recalled a time when her Wheel-Trans trip fell through and she was told it would take about two hours to arrange another ride. Needing to get to her destination sooner, she turned to Lyft, which sent a vehicle on short notice. She said she was able to call at a moment's notice, and they were able to come, and the Beck Taxi never showed up.

Conroy also recalled another incident about two months ago when a Beck taxi failed to arrive, leaving her extraordinarily late for a committee meeting. She said people assume that wheelchair users have all this extra time to wait around, and sometimes they do not, and most of the time they do not.

She added that wheelchair users are people too, with jobs, families, and lives that are unnecessarily put on hold when they have to rely on taxis with fleets that are extraordinarily low. Hubbard said individual taxi drivers invested approximately $75,000 in accessible vehicles after the city introduced a licensing system in 2014, expecting a plan to keep the service financially viable. Today, those same specialized vehicles with ramps and other upgrades cost $100,000 to $130,000, paid solely by the driver.

City Accessibility Fund Program Funding

She argued the city has not done enough to help replace the aging vehicles, despite taking responsibility for collecting and directing industry funds in 2020. In a statement to CTV News Toronto, the city said it has provided more than $7.6 million in direct funding to taxi owners and drivers through its Accessibility Fund Program since 2020.

A city spokesperson wrote that officials have heard from industry stakeholders and accessibility advocates that the current supply of accessible vehicles is not meeting demand. To help address this issue, as part of its Accessibility Fund Program, the city increased its one-time grant for newly converted accessible taxicab vehicles from $25,000 to $55,000 in July 2026, alongside an annual grant and incentive of up to $5,000. The city said its program can support up to 100 accessible vehicle conversions.

It has received 36 applications for the one-time grant and issued seven, with the remaining applications being processed. A spokesperson added that city staff continue to assess additional measures to increase the availability of on-demand wheelchair-accessible service and remain engaged with industry stakeholders and the accessibility community as this work progresses. Hubbard said the decline in the accessible taxi fleet has already put the industry in a tough position.

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Waymo Vehicle Wheelchair Accommodation

She also questioned whether emerging driverless vehicles, including Waymo, would adequately accommodate passengers who use wheelchairs. She asked whether a Waymo vehicle would be able to fold someone's wheelchair and put it in the trunk, or ever tie down a wheelchair in a vehicle. She said the people who suffer are our most vulnerable.

For Darren Parberry, who lives in Toronto's Keelesdale neighbourhood near Keele Street and Eglinton Avenue, accessible transportation makes a significant difference in his ability to get around. He said he has generally had positive experiences with accessible taxis when travelling with his cane, describing the customer service at one company as basically phenomenal. But when he uses his larger mobility scooter, which is regularly part of his daily travel, his options become considerably more limited.

He said the scooter is too large for most rideshare vehicles and barely fits in Wheel-Trans vehicles, meaning he generally has to rely on the city's specialized transit service. Parberry also said his mobility needs require a particular type of vehicle, adding that because of seven degenerative discs in his back, he cannot use sedans. Hearing that Beck Taxi's accessible fleet is now made up of just five vehicles came as a surprise to him.

Affordable Rides More Accessible Vehicles

He said that is major concerning because that is the first time he has heard this, though he has found taking disabled taxis to actually be very good. When it comes to early testing of driverless cars, the city said it is also reviewing how its vehicle-for-hire bylaw would apply to automated vehicles and what changes may be needed as the technology develops. For Conroy, the priorities are straightforward: more affordable rides and more accessible vehicles.

She said more affordability first and foremost, and more accessibility are what she wants to see.