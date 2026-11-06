Hyperliquid Strategies Files for FCM Status Amid $620M Quarterly Profit Report

Hyperliquid Strategies reports $620.6 million profit and files for FCM registration to access US markets via HIP-3. Whale sales follow Stan Druckenmiller tweet.

Hyperliquid Strategies Inc., identified as the largest publicly traded company holding HYPE treasury reserves, has officially submitted an application for registration as a United States futures commission merchant. This regulatory filing coincides with a massive capital deployment strategy executed by the firm during the current quarter. The company disclosed that it allocated $802 million toward this strategic expansion, linking the financial outlay directly to the pursuit of regulated market access. This move signals a decisive shift from pure treasury holding to active financial intermediation within the United States. The application aims to establish a compliant bridge for American traders to access the platform's derivatives products through a newly planned upgrade.

Core Financials And Treasury Deployment Strategy

Hyperliquid Strategies Inc. reported a staggering $620.6 million in quarterly profits for the period ending on September 30th. However, this financial performance was heavily influenced by unrealized gains derived from its substantial holdings of the HYPE token. The company held 38.9 million HYPE tokens, which contributed $803 million in unrealized value to the balance sheet. These tokens were acquired at an average cost basis of $56.35 per unit. To fuel this position, the company raised $911 million in equity capital during the quarter. A significant portion of these funds, totaling $785 million, was spent to acquire an additional 9.1 million tokens. This aggressive accumulation strategy highlights the management's conviction in the long-term value of the underlying asset and the platform's fee-generating capabilities.

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Regulatory Framework And HIP-3 Upgrade Details

The proposed Futures Commission Merchant subsidiary is designed to operate within the specific constraints of the HIP-3 upgrade. This technical update creates a framework for permissioned markets that comply with stricter regulatory standards. The new entity would function as a registered intermediary authorized to hold customer funds and execute futures orders on behalf of clients. This structure is intended to provide a regulated entry point for United States traders into the ecosystem of perpetual futures contracts. The company described this development as a critical mechanism to capture real fees generated by on-chain finance activities. These fees are systematically used to buy back tokens, thereby flowing value directly back to HYPE holders. The regulatory approvals for HIP-3 remain pending, and the company explicitly stated there is no guaranteed timeline for final authorization.

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Market Volatility And Whale Selling Pressure

External market dynamics introduced significant volatility following a social media comment by billionaire American investor Stan Druckenmiller. On October 29th, Druckenmiller tweeted about Hyperliquid, which momentarily pushed the HYPE token price to local highs near $97. This price surge triggered a wave of profit-taking among large investors. Data from Santiment Intelligence indicated that whale wallets were steadily selling their holdings during this rally. Four distinct whale accounts closed their long positions entirely, realizing approximately $5 million in profits. The largest of these entities dumped $225,000 worth of tokens every five minutes when the market price hovered around $95. This selling activity occurred against a backdrop of euphoric short-term sentiment, suggesting a potential peak in immediate bullish momentum.

Technical Outlook And Support Zone Analysis

The recent retreat from the $97 high has revealed the underlying strength of sellers in the market. Market analysts point out that the weekly bullish structure, which previously extended from $51.13 to $97.99, is now facing critical tests. The daily structure also exhibited bullish traits, supported by a swing low of $75.17 established in September. However, the failure to maintain levels above $97 suggests that further downward pressure may be imminent. Analysts warn that a deeper drawdown below the $75.17 support level remains a likely scenario. Traders and investors are advised to monitor the $60.50 to $68.35 demand zone closely. This range is expected to serve as the next major area of interest for swing traders attempting to identify a reversal or continued accumulation phase in the wake of the recent correction.