Hyperliquid's HYPE ETF Debut Imminent, Priority Fees to Boost Token Value

Bitwise's Spot HYPE ETF filing update indicates a near launch, potentially expanding Hyperliquid's investor base. Simultaneously, Hyperliquid is testing priority fees for faster trade execution, with revenue channeled to HYPE buybacks and token burns, potentially increasing the token's value. Recent price action for HYPE reflects optimism, but its future trajectory hinges on ETF inflows and market dynamics.

Hyperliquid , a decentralized perpetual exchange, could soon expand its investor base significantly with the anticipated launch of a U.S. Spot HYPE ETF . According to Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas, Bitwise has updated its filing for the Spot HYPE ETF , incorporating a ticker symbol BHYP and a management fee of 0.67%. Balchunas's assessment is that such updates “typically mean a launch is soon.

” This move comes at a time when HYPE, the native token of Hyperliquid, has experienced impressive growth, surging over 200% in the past year. This performance has likely prompted Bitwise to expedite the launch, capitalizing on the current market momentum and investor interest in the token. Bitwise initially filed for the product in September 2025, demonstrating an early commitment to offering a HYPE-focused investment vehicle to the public. The subsequent filings by 21Shares in October 2025 and Grayscale in March 2026 further solidified the growing interest in such ETFs, indicating a broader trend of institutional adoption and investor diversification into digital assets and specifically in HYPE. Both Bitwise and Grayscale are planning to include a HYPE staking feature in the future, providing investors with the opportunity to earn rewards while holding the token. If approved, the HYPE ETF would join other prominent crypto assets such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana, which already enjoy substantial interest from treasury firms and ETF investors, highlighting the increasing mainstream acceptance of cryptocurrency-based investment products. The successful launch of a Spot HYPE ETF would offer investors a regulated and accessible way to gain exposure to the HYPE token, potentially driving further demand and price appreciation. \In a separate, but related, development, Hyperliquid is actively testing a new feature that will allow traders to pay priority fees for faster trade execution on HIP-3 trades, which include oil, gold, and other non-crypto assets. This feature, designed to enhance the trading experience, mirrors a similar functionality already implemented on other popular platforms such as Jupiter, which operates on the Solana blockchain. Jupiter’s implementation of priority fees has significantly improved network performance, particularly in mitigating network congestion, a common challenge in decentralized finance. The priority fees are paid in SOL and shared with validators. In Hyperliquid’s case, however, the priority fees, which will be paid in HYPE, will be used for buybacks and token burns. This mechanism aims to create a deflationary effect, potentially increasing the scarcity and value of HYPE tokens over time. The introduction of priority fees on Hyperliquid is a strategic move to optimize trading efficiency and offer a competitive advantage to its users, particularly high-frequency traders and institutional investors. \Currently, the HYPE token has shown positive price action, rebounding approximately 20% in April. This rebound puts the token within reach of retesting its recent high of $43, and potentially aiming for the $50 psychological level. The technical analysis suggests that the $35 support zone is a critical area for HYPE's price stability. A bounce from this support could further fuel the rally towards the aforementioned price targets. However, the broader market dynamics, including the volume of trading activity and overall investor sentiment, will ultimately dictate the trajectory of the token’s price. While the addition of a HYPE ETF could certainly bolster demand, there could be a short-term pullback before further gains. Increased inflows are crucial for the token to sustain its upward momentum and break through the $43 or $50 resistance levels. The success of the spot HYPE ETF along with the buyback and token burn mechanism fueled by priority fees could contribute significantly to the positive outlook for HYPE tokens, making the coming months critical for Hyperliquid and its investors





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