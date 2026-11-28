Hyperliquid tokens drop over 7% amid $13.25 million sell-off by Abraxas Capital. Bitcoin ETF outflows and oversold RSI signal continued bearish pressure for HYPE.

Hyperliquid experienced a sharp 7.39% decline in value over the last 24 hours, a downturn that significantly outpaced the broader cryptocurrency market trends. This notable price correction arrived shortly after Abraxas Capital reportedly liquidated its entire holdings in the protocol. The institutional exit involved the sale of 219,081 HYPE tokens, a massive volume estimated to be worth approximately $13.25 million at current market rates. The timing of this large-scale exit has injected fresh uncertainty into an already fragile market environment.

Macro Headwinds Compound Market Weakness

The immediate sell-off pressure on HYPE has been heavily exacerbated by broader macroeconomic headwinds affecting the entire digital asset sector. Recent data indicates that Bitcoin Exchange-Traded Funds have recorded significant outflows, draining liquidity from the primary store-of-value asset. These outflows have contributed to a state of extreme fear among investors, a sentiment indicator that has historically correlated with broad market contractions. This prevailing anxiety has weighed heavily on trading volumes, keeping the near-term outlook for Hyperliquid firmly in bearish territory despite any underlying utility improvements within the platform.

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Technical Breakdown Signals Oversold Conditions

On the daily chart, the price of HYPE has fallen to $57.85, a level that places the token within the 0%-23.6% Fibonacci retracement zone. This move is technically significant because it represents the first time Hyperliquid has traded below a specific price threshold it had successfully defended since mid-August. Such a breach often marks a structural shift in price behavior, suggesting that previous support levels have flipped to become new resistance areas. The loss of this key level indicates that buyers are no longer able to step in aggressively to halt the downward momentum.

Technical indicators further reinforce the bearish narrative dominating the current trading session. The Relative Strength Index has dropped to 28.43, placing HYPE firmly within oversold territory on the daily timeframe. While oversold conditions can sometimes precede a bounce, the fact that momentum remains bearish suggests that sellers are currently in complete control of the market dynamics. Additionally, the On-Balance Volume metric has continued to fall, providing evidence that the selling pressure is sustained and not merely a temporary spike in volatility.

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Short-Term Structure Faces Immediate Risks

Looking at the shorter-term timeframe, the 4-hour chart tells a similar story of persistent weakness and lack of buyer interest. HYPE is currently trading below the $59.25 resistance level, another critical psychological and technical barrier. Failure to reclaim this $59.25 threshold is keeping the immediate price structure bearish and preventing any meaningful consolidation. The $55.85 swing low from previous trading activity is now completely exposed, leaving the asset vulnerable to testing lower supports if selling pressure intensifies further.

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence indicator on the 4-hour chart continues its bearish trajectory, confirming that the downward trend is still in full swing. The divergence between price action and volume indicators, specifically the significant slump in OBV, suggests that buying volume has been consistently unable to overcome the sustained selling pressure. This combination of technical signals indicates that the market has not yet found a bottom, and traders should remain cautious of potential further downside risk in the immediate future.