Hyperliquid (HYPE) Price Analysis: Whale Selling and Momentum Battle

Whale selling is impacting Hyperliquid (HYPE) despite positive technical indicators. The altcoin is trading with an uptrend, but one whale has offloaded a significant amount of HYPE. The analysis explores the impact of whale activity on HYPE's price, momentum, and potential future movement.

Hyperliquid , a cryptocurrency, has been trading within an uptrend, consistently closing at higher lows since recovering from a dip to $34 a few days ago. The altcoin recently hit a local high of $37.3 and has successfully surpassed its 9-day moving average, which is a strong signal of growing bullish momentum. Currently, it is trading at $37, reflecting a daily increase of 3.5%.

Despite exhibiting this upward trend and displaying strength, some investors, particularly those with large holdings (whales), have continued to sell their holdings, creating a dynamic market situation. The on-chain activity reveals that one whale, identified as Loracle.hl, has been actively selling off their HYPE tokens. This whale has completely liquidated their HYPE stack, selling a total of 450,000 tokens for a total of $15.012 million. The selling spree has been ongoing for the past four days, with a significant portion of the proceeds, approximately $12.725 million, already deposited into the Binance exchange. This decision by the whale to offload their entire HYPE holdings underscores a bearish sentiment and a lack of confidence in the asset's future price movement, raising concerns about the potential impact on overall market performance. Further examination of market data indicates that exchange activity is mirroring this selling pressure, reinforcing the bearish outlook. Data from Coinglass shows that Hyperliquid Spot Netflow has remained positive for two consecutive days. At the time of this report, the Netflow stood at $1.36 million, a notable increase from the previous day's $1.1 million. A positive netflow is indicative of a higher volume of deposits compared to withdrawals, which is a clear indication of aggressive selling behavior within the market. This influx of selling pressure, especially from significant holders, poses a crucial question about the sustainability of the recent gains and the potential for a market correction.\Historically, increased selling activity, particularly from whales, has often preceded a weakening of the market structure, thereby heightening the risk of further price declines. Although the activity of whales has shown an increased bearish sentiment, the HYPE market has surprisingly shown strength and increased momentum. Despite the whale selling pressure, the market has not yet experienced a major negative impact, thanks to demand from other market participants effectively absorbing the selling pressure, mitigating the downward movement. While the whale Loracle.hl has been actively selling over the past four days, HYPE has been showing increasing upward momentum, indicating resilience. The altcoin's Stochastic RSI has formed a bearish crossover but has now climbed from a low of 3 to a reading of 33, indicating the increasing involvement of buyers, which has pushed the momentum out of oversold levels. The Moving Average Cross also validated this strength, as the altcoin surpassed its 9-day moving average. These conditions suggest a likelihood of the trend continuing regardless of the whale's activity. If the upward momentum holds, HYPE could potentially flip the 21-day moving average at $38 and subsequently target its immediate resistance level at $40. However, if whale activity intensifies and causes a shift in overall market sentiment, HYPE could breach the $36 support level and potentially fall back to $34. This situation highlights the ongoing battle between selling pressure from large holders and buying interest from other participants, a critical dynamic shaping the short-term price movements of Hyperliquid.\The current price trend of HYPE is clearly upward, consistently establishing higher lows after bouncing from its recent low of $34. This pattern indicates a degree of stability and investor confidence in the altcoin. The data suggests an environment where the price is not only recovering from downward movements but also building on the gains made. The ongoing activity of whales continues to serve as an indicator for investors and analysts alike. AMBCrypto, the source of this information, was established in 2018. Their mission has always been to simplify complex blockchain and cryptocurrency news for their audience. The team has grown into a leading digital news source for cryptocurrency enthusiasts, providing the latest news and insights to a global audience of millions each month. With its constant updates and analysis, AMBCrypto's goal is to keep investors and enthusiasts aware of market trends and upcoming developments. The comprehensive approach to reporting, as seen in this report on Hyperliquid, is part of this objective, and helps people to understand the complex world of digital assets





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