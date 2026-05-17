Hyperliquid Drops Sharply, Whales Open Long Positions, and Market Cooling Off

Hyperliquid, an altcoin, dropped sharply, with a whale opening a 180,000 HYPE long position with 10x leverage. The demand for long positions was mostly observed across the market, but the rapid liquidation of longs forced most traders to close positions quickly, causing sell-side pressure in futures markets. The Price Momentum Oscillator (PMO) dropped to 2.6, suggesting a cooling off after an earlier jump and likely entering a downtrend. If the market downside persists and traders close futures positions, HYPE could lose the $40 support and drop to $38. However, if the correction is merely a cool-off, support will hold, and $44 will be reclaimed.

Hyperliquid rallied to a high of $47 before dropping sharply. As of this writing, Hyperliquid traded at $41, down 10.4% on the daily charts, indicating strong bearish pressure.

A whale opened a 180,000 HYPE long position with 10x leverage, valued at $7.78 million. The whale set the liquidation price for the position at $32.8. The demand for long positions was mostly observed across the market, with the Long/Short Ratio rising to 1.22.

However, the rapid liquidation of longs forced most traders to close positions quickly, causing sell-side pressure in futures markets. The Price Momentum Oscillator (PMO) dropped to 2.6, suggesting a cooling off after an earlier jump and likely entering a downtrend. If the market downside persists and traders close futures positions, HYPE could lose the $40 support and drop to $38.

However, if the correction is merely a cool-off, support will hold, and $44 will be reclaimed





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Hyperliquid Algorand Whale Long Position Liquidation Price Long/Short Ratio Price Momentum Oscillator (PMO) Market Cooling Off Sell-Side Pressure Futures Netflow Downside Volatility Support Reclaimed Trend

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