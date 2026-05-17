Hyperliquid, the world's largest decentralized exchange (DEX), has been responding to calls for U.S scrutiny from Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) and Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME), disputing concerns that their anonymous nature and potential for manipulation could pose risks on oil prices. However, regulatory challenges remain as they seek a pathway to adapt to U.S regulations without undermining their innovation.

Hyperliquid has downplayed calls for U.S scrutiny by Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) and Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME), the world’s biggest exchanges and Wall Street players who asked Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) to regulate the DEX.

Those concerns are unfounded as Hyperliquid offers enhanced market transparency, publishing a complete onchain record of every transaction in real time, making it a uniquely hostile environment for insider trading or price manipulation. Counterpoint, pseudonymous market commentator Steven said the 'regulatory boogie man' that people think will take down Hyperliquid was 'overblown', noting that Yan had planned well for the regulatory risk.

Hyperliquid has grown into a $148 billion DEX volume platform thanks to its hot perpetual offerings across crypto and commodities, effectively competing with traditional traders who use it for price discovery. However, the team seems to have understood that they could be taken down through a Department of Justice (DoJ) scrutiny or a hack, forming 'It remains to be seen whether it will succeed in securing a regulatory pathway in the U.S that doesn’t undermine its innovation'





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