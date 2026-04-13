Hyperbridge Suffers Security Breach, Impacting DOT Token, Sparking Market Concerns

Hyperbridge, a cross-chain bridge facilitating DOT transfers between Polkadot and Ethereum, experienced a security breach on April 13th, leading to market volatility. An attacker exploited a vulnerability in the Ethereum gateway contract, minting unauthorized tokens and extracting ETH. While the impact was contained, the incident highlights risks associated with cross-chain bridges, causing DOT price to fall.

A significant security breach has impacted Hyperbridge , a cross-chain bridge facilitating the transfer of Polkadot ’s DOT token to Ethereum , triggering market concerns on April 13th. Initial investigations and on-chain data revealed that the attacker exploited a vulnerability within Hyperbridge ’s Ethereum gateway contract.

The exploit centered on forging a cross-chain message through the Interoperable State Machine Protocol (ISMP) of the protocol, enabling the attacker to bypass state-proof verification within the smart contract. This circumvention ultimately granted unauthorized administrative control over the bridged DOT token contract on Ethereum. With control in hand, the attacker minted approximately 1 billion bridged DOT tokens and swiftly offloaded a portion, extracting roughly $237,000 in ETH through the available liquidity. However, the attacker's gains were significantly curtailed by the shallow liquidity within the Ethereum DOT pool. The impact was primarily confined to the ERC-20 representation of DOT, leaving other aspects of the Polkadot ecosystem relatively untouched. Polkadot confirmed that other bridges operating within its parachain ecosystem were unaffected, and native DOT tokens remained secure. This incident underscores a recurring concern: the concentration of administrative control over token contracts on destination chains within cross-chain bridges. In response to the breach, Hyperbridge immediately halted all transactions across its network as investigations are underway. This incident unfortunately joins an escalating list of high-profile exploits within the cryptocurrency space. Earlier, on April 1st, 2026, Drift Protocol on Solana suffered a considerably larger breach, with an estimated $285 million in USDC reportedly drained. Furthermore, there are unanswered questions about the potential presence of similar vulnerabilities across other bridged assets utilizing the same gateway contract. The investigation will undoubtedly explore these issues to ensure more robust security across all such operations. The incident highlights the inherent risks associated with cross-chain interactions and the importance of stringent security protocols within the rapidly evolving landscape of decentralized finance. It also shows that even established protocols, with seemingly strong security measures, can be vulnerable to sophisticated attacks. The community is watching closely, particularly the impact of the hack on the broader sentiment within the blockchain space. The need for comprehensive audits and rigorous security testing is more pronounced than ever to mitigate these risks. Following the announcement, DOT experienced a 3.56% decline, trading at $1.18, just above its all-time low of $1.13 recorded on February 13th, 2026, according to CoinMarketCap data. Polkadot's performance throughout the year has been lackluster, positioning it as one of the weaker performers in the market. The altcoin has depreciated by 50.47% year-to-date and remains approximately 74% below the levels observed prior to the October 10th liquidation event, which exacerbated the broader market downturn. Spot market flows reflected a muted reaction, registering a net outflow of just $43,170 following the news. Conversely, derivatives data suggested a gradual increase in bullish exposure among traders, with high trading volume in the perpetual market indicating speculative positioning. While price action currently remains relatively stable, downward risks persist. The combination of weak sentiment, reduced capital, and sustained pressure across the broader crypto market continues to expose DOT to the potential of a move towards a new all-time low. This emphasizes the need for continuous vigilance and proactive risk management within the cryptocurrency investment space, especially in periods of heightened volatility and market uncertainty. The future trajectory of DOT and the overall sentiment surrounding Polkadot depend on the ongoing investigation, security improvements implemented, and the broader market recovery





CryptoAmb / 🏆 22. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Hyperbridge Polkadot DOT Ethereum Security Breach Exploit Cross-Chain Bridge Cryptocurrency Market

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ethereum, Bitcoin square up in Q2: Why ETH could be the stronger betEthereum has outperformed Bitcoin since the war started. Is institutional capital now catching up to ETH's fundamentals?

Read more »

Ethereum Foundation completes 5,000 ETH sale cycle, yet price stallsETH absorbs structured selling as demand stabilizes near $2,200, but rising activity has yet to translate into strong upside momentum.

Read more »

Weekly recap of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, and XRP ETF performanceAs the world took a breath of fresh air post-war, the crypto ETF market saw mixed sentiments faced by different coins in the past week.

Read more »

Is Ethereum truly undervalued? Strong on-chain growth says yes, but…Ethereum’ strong fundamentals contrast with muted price action, raising questions about whether ETH is undervalued or already fairly priced.

Read more »

Jiri Prochazka Suffers Shocking Knockout Loss, Reflects on Performance and Hints at Knee InjuryJiri Prochazka experienced a stunning knockout defeat in Miami, prompting introspection on his performance. He admitted to possible mercy during the fight and hinted at a knee injury. The loss marks a setback for the former champion, who is now focused on recovery and improvement. He wants to have a rematch with the fighter who defeated him. Further news from the UFC and other fight cards included in the information.

Read more »

Josh Hokit Defeats Curtis Blaydes in UFC Slugfest, Blaydes Suffers FracturesJosh Hokit secured a hard-fought unanimous decision victory over Curtis Blaydes in a UFC heavyweight bout at the Kaseya Center in Miami. The fight was a slugfest, with Hokit landing significant strikes. Blaydes sustained a fractured orbital and nose, likely sidelining him for a significant period.

Read more »