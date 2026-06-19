HYPE Token Reaches New All-Time High as Whale Accumulation Resumes

The HYPE token has surged to a new record of $76.95, achieving a 179% year-to-date gain despite a sluggish broader crypto market. Notable whale purchases signal renewed institutional interest, while retail traders have driven the recent rally. Technical analysis indicates potential upside to $79, though net selling of $55.51 million over the past ten days suggests caution.

Hype rliquid has ranked among the strongest-performing tokens over the past month, defying a broader crypto market that continues to underperform. On the 16th of June, the HYPE token printed a fresh all-time high of $76.95, lifting its year-to-date return to roughly 179.45%.

Whales have begun showing renewed interest in HYPE, resuming accumulation after a quieter stretch. Two of the most notable purchases came from a whale labelled Garrett Jin, who acquired 71,092 HYPE worth about $5.06 million, and an unidentified whale who bought 50,000 HYPE worth $3.58 million while holding a balance of roughly 200,000 HYPE worth $14.33 million at the time.

On-chain Lens data shows Garrett Jin still has a time-weighted average price (TWAP) order running, meaning he is set to keep buying HYPE in increments over a defined period. Whale accumulation tends to strengthen an asset's outlook because it often signals that more upside remains, with large holders typically chasing these gains. Many investors read such activity as a buy signal and re-enter the market to add to their positions.

Retail traders have been the primary force behind HYPE's recent rally, particularly as the token pushed into all-time-high territory. That read comes from the whales-retail delta, a metric that tracks which cohort is steering an asset in either direction. A negative reading in red indicates retail investors hold control. They have led since the 9th of June, with a delta of -0.095 as of writing.

Conversely, whales had been trimming their exposure to HYPE. The re-entry seen over the past day, if it continues with more whales stepping in, could support the price, since this cohort tends to hold longer than retail traders, who are prone to quicker sell-offs. Spot-flow analysis points to heavy selling over the past ten days, the window in which retail took over and whales pared back.

Net flow has reached $55.51 million in net sales, indicating that selling has outweighed buying across the period. Liquidation-heatmap analysis suggests HYPE still has upside left to capture, based on the position of cluster levels. Cluster levels are price points on the chart, above and below the current price, where unfilled liquidity orders sit, and they tend to act as magnets that pull price toward them.

The upside cluster currently extends as far as $79, meaning unfilled orders rest at that level, and price could trade toward it as it has done historically. Downside potential still exists, though the clusters below are less dense. That thinner concentration of orders indicate they may exert only a minimal pull on price. HYPE climbed to a fresh record high while most of the crypto market struggled, making it one of June's standout performers.

After weeks of net selling, large investors are buying HYPE again-a move traders often read as growing confidence in further upside





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