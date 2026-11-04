Hydro-Quebec proposes selling 58 km transmission line segment stake to Kahnawake

Hydro-Quebec plans to sell about half of a 58-kilometre New York-bound transmission line segment to the Mohawk community of Kahnawake, which would become a shareholder and share revenues.

Hydro-Quebec is proposing to sell a share of a segment on a new power transmission line to New York to the Mohawk community of Kahnawake.

The First Nations community south of Montreal could become a shareholder of a 58-kilometre segment of the transmission line in Quebec under the proposed deal. A lawyer for the council of the First Nation says it plans to buy an ownership stake worth about half of the segment's value.

Also read Hydro-Quebec plans 24,000 MW of new capacity by 2041 as demand grows

The utility has asked the province's energy regulator to approve a transaction that would transfer ownership of the segment to a new company jointly owned by Hydro-Quebec and the council of the First Nation. If the deal goes through, the Mohawk community would pay Hydro-Quebec for the ownership stake and be able to collect a share of revenues generated by the transmission line.

Advertisement

The agreement, announced Wednesday, represents a significant step in the relationship between the Crown corporation and the Indigenous community. The transmission line is part of Hydro-Quebec's efforts to export more renewable energy to the United States. High voltage power lines are seen in Beauharnois, Que. , on Monday, Jan. 27, 2025.

Hydro-Quebec Seeks Regulator Approval

The Beauharnois generating station on the St. Lawrence River consists of 36 turbines that supply power to Quebec, Ontario and New York state. The proposed deal still requires approval from the Regie de l'energie, Quebec's energy regulator. Hydro-Quebec has filed an application asking the regulator to authorize the ownership transfer. The new joint company would be owned by Hydro-Quebec and the council of the First Nation of Kahnawake.

Details of the transaction, including the exact purchase price, have not been publicly disclosed. However, the lawyer for Kahnawake's council said the community intends to acquire an ownership stake worth approximately half of the segment's total value. That would give the Mohawk community a substantial interest in the infrastructure project. The line is intended to carry electricity to New York markets.

The segment in question runs through Quebec territory. If the regulator approves the deal, Kahnawake would become a co-owner of the transmission line and receive a portion of the revenue it generates. The Beauharnois generating station on the St. Lawrence River consists of 36 turbines that supply power to Quebec, Ontario and New York state. The transmission line to New York is a key part of Hydro-Quebec's export strategy.

Kahnawake Seeks Economic Participation

The Mohawk community of Kahnawake, located south of Montreal, has long sought greater economic participation in major projects affecting its territory. This proposed ownership stake would mark a new level of partnership with the provincial utility. Hydro-Quebec has not commented beyond confirming that it filed the application with the energy regulator. A lawyer for the council of the First Nation said the community looks forward to the regulator's review.

If approved, the deal would take effect after the regulatory process concludes. The transmission line is one of several major energy infrastructure projects in Quebec. Hydro-Quebec has been expanding its transmission capacity to meet growing demand from U.S. states seeking clean power. The New York line is expected to deliver significant amounts of electricity.

Advertisement

The proposed sale to Kahnawake follows other efforts by Hydro-Quebec to engage Indigenous communities in its projects. The utility has faced pressure to ensure that First Nations benefit from resource development on their traditional lands. Kahnawake's council has been negotiating with Hydro-Quebec for months. The lawyer said the agreement in principle was reached recently.

Revenue To Fund Community Priorities

The council plans to use revenue from the transmission line to fund community priorities. If the Regie de l'energie approves the transaction, the new joint company would own the 58-kilometre segment. Hydro-Quebec would retain a stake, and Kahnawake would hold approximately half. Revenues would be distributed according to ownership shares.

The project is part of a broader push to export Quebec hydropower to New York City and surrounding areas. The transmission line is expected to be operational in the coming years, pending regulatory approvals. The deal with Kahnawake is a separate but related transaction. A spokesperson for Hydro-Quebec said the utility is committed to working with Indigenous communities.

The Kahnawake council said the deal would provide long-term economic benefits. Both parties are awaiting the regulator's decision. This article was reported by The Canadian Press. The proposed transaction was announced on November 4, 2026.

The Regie de l'energie will review the application in the coming months.