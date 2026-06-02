Hydro-Québec lost a legal battle to keep secret decades-old letters showing how it discussed the future Churchill Falls energy deal while courting a French aluminum firm. The records, released after a researcher's access request, offer a glimpse into the utility's 1960s strategies as Newfoundland and Labrador and Quebec now renegotiate the controversial 1969 contract.

Hydro-Québec attempted to withhold historical documents from the 1960s related to its efforts to attract a French aluminum company, Péchiney , to build a smelter in Sept-Îles, Quebec.

The correspondence revealed internal discussions about linking energy offers to the yet-to-be-signed Churchill Falls agreement with Newfoundland and Labrador. After a legal battle initiated by a researcher, the utility was compelled to release the unredacted letters, which now provide insight into past negotiations as the two provinces currently negotiate a new deal to replace the expiring 1969 contract.

Experts see no plausible reason for the censorship, suggesting it may reflect an overly broad use of secrecy provisions in Quebec's access-to-information laws. The episode underscores ongoing tensions over the historic Churchill Falls arrangement and the transparency of public bodies regarding historical records.

Title: Hydro-Québec's Censored 1960s Letters Reveal Past Churchill Falls Negotiations as Province Fights Access Request Description: Hydro-Québec lost a legal battle to keep secret decades-old letters showing how it discussed the future Churchill Falls energy deal while courting a French aluminum firm. The records, released after a researcher's access request, offer a glimpse into the utility's 1960s strategies as Newfoundland and Labrador and Quebec now renegotiate the controversial 1969 contract.

Category: Politics, Business, Energy Keywords: Hydro-Québec, Churchill Falls, Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, aluminum industry, Péchiney, access to information, historical documents, energy negotiation





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Business Energy Hydro-Québec Churchill Falls Newfoundland And Labrador Quebec Aluminum Industry Péchiney Access To Information Historical Documents Energy Negotiations

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