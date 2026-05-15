Hydro-Québec Hid Correspondence About Proposed Aluminum Smelter to Protect Energy Negotiations

Hydro-Québec, a provincially owned utility in Quebec, fought to keep decades-old correspondence about a proposed aluminum smelter hidden, citing the need to protect ongoing energy negotiations with Newfoundland and Labrador. The dispute highlights the sensitive nature of energy negotiations between the two provinces, which remain unresolved.

Former Quebec premier Francois Legault and Andrew Furey, former premier of Newfoundland and Labrador, sign a memorandum of understanding about Churchill Falls during an announcement in St. John's, on Dec. 12, 2024.

Hydro-Québec fought to hide decades-old correspondence about a proposed aluminum smelter, saying its details could derail ongoing energy negotiations with Newfoundland and Labrador. The provincially owned utility made these arguments with Quebec’s access to information commission in 2024, as it waged and lost a battle with a university professor to keep the records from the 1960s a secret.

The dispute illustrates the high stakes and sensitive nature of energy negotiations between Quebec and Newfoundland and Labrador – talks that remain unresolved





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Hydro-Québec Newfoundland And Labrador Churchill Falls Energy Negotiations Aluminum Smelter Access To Information Commission Normand Boucher Marie-Claude Prémont Stéphanie Assouline Jonathan Côté Brent Jolly

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Hydro-Québec fought to hide parts of 1960s records from Newfoundland governmentST. JOHN'S — Hydro-Québec fought to hide decades-old correspondence about a proposed aluminum smelter, saying its details could derail ongoing energy negotiations with Newfoundland and Labrador.

Read more »

Hydro-Québec fought to hide parts of 1960s records from Newfoundland governmentST. JOHN'S — Hydro-Québec fought to hide decades-old correspondence about a proposed aluminum smelter, saying its details could derail ongoing energy negotiations with Newfoundland and Labrador.

Read more »