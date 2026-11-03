Hydro-Quebec plans 24,000 MW of new capacity by 2041 as demand grows

Hydro-Quebec says it may need to import electricity within three years and plans to add 24,000 megawatts of generation capacity by 2041 to meet rising demand.

Hydro-Quebec has released a supply plan projecting that it may need to import electricity from neighbouring provinces or the United States within the next three years.

Quebec Faces Rising Electricity Demand

The state-owned utility expects Quebec demand to grow by 60 terawatt-hours by 2041, an increase of more than 30 per cent. It could face energy deficits as early as 2029. The plan, covering 2027 to 2041, describes an extremely high increase in energy demand in the coming years. The utility attributes the growth to electrification of transportation, data centres, and energy retrofits of buildings that currently rely on fossil fuels.

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The report describes a province with an ever-increasing appetite for electricity, requiring unprecedented investments to meet customer needs. The plan was detailed in a report first published by The Canadian Press on Nov. 3, 2026. Dave Rheaume, Hydro-Quebec executive vice president in charge of energy strategy, said new generation assets must come online. If we are not able to build new generation capacity, demand will rise and production will not keep up, he said.

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That is when we will run into a problem, Rheaume said in an interview. He said the scenario is based on normal conditions. The exceptionally dry weather of the past three years is already forcing Hydro-Quebec to manage its reservoirs cautiously. To meet demand, the utility plans to add 24,000 megawatts of generation capacity by 2041.

Nuclear Energy Option Kept Open

It is also focusing on energy efficiency, aiming to achieve savings of 21 terawatt-hours by 2035. Hydro-Quebec will not turn to nuclear energy to meet increasing demand for now, but it is keeping that option open long-term, Rheaume said. We do not need to be the first to stumble with a new technology, he said. We should use the advantage we have to learn from others.

He said the utility will watch what nuclear costs and how it works, calling it a point of interest. The Carney administration has said it wants to revive the nuclear industry in Canada. No power plant has been built in Canada since the early 1990s, and the deployment of next-generation nuclear projects is still in its early stages.

Canada Plans New Nuclear Reactors

Canada currently has four nuclear power plants, three in Ontario and one in New Brunswick, which generate about 15 per cent of the country's electricity. Ottawa announced in June its intention to build up to ten new nuclear reactors over the next fifteen years. Rheaume said Hydro-Quebec must continue to monitor the development of all energy sectors to see how it can continue to serve Quebec.

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The supply plan lays out a future in which the utility seeks both new generation and more efficient use of power. The report by The Canadian Press included files from Stephane Rolland.