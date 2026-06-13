Hybrid Geothermal Power Plant in Swan Hills Paves Way for Broader Clean Energy

Lisa Mueller's vision turned an Alberta oil field into Canada's first geothermal plant, showcasing a hybrid natural gas-geothermal model that could supply clean power to thousands of homes and open doors to next‑generation geothermal technology worldwide.

In 2017, Lisa Mueller -a mechanical engineer by training-tripped into a world not only of oil and gas, but of potential that lay far beneath the Alberta prairie.

While visiting an oil and gas field in Swan Hills, she saw a pipe that was not only hot because of combustion but because it was being heated by geothermal energy 2,400 metres below the surface. Rather than just accept the drill site as a conventional hydrocarbon development, Mueller recognized a dual opportunity: a hybrid power plant that could tap both natural gas and the earth's own heat.

She was subsequently hired to develop the site, and the result was Canada's first-and to date only-geothermal power facility that also burns natural gas to generate electricity. Now the plant's 21‑megawatt output feeds the grid in Calgary and its peak capacity could power 16,000 homes. It is a clean alternative, combining the reliable, non‑intermittent nature of geothermal with deep well technology borrowed from the oil and gas industry.

The facility's small footprint, its near‑zero emissions, and the fact that it uses groundwater sparingly make it an attractive model for local communities and developers alike. The project also signals a potentially larger trend. Geothermal energy can provide baseload power without the variability of wind or solar, and the planet holds an astronomic amount of heat in the upper 10 kilometres of its crust - enough to meet global energy needs for two centuries, according to experts.

The technologist behind the Swan Hills plant, Lisa Mueller, is not alone. She co‑founded FutEra Power, a Calgary‑based startup that is now focused on scaling geothermal development. Geothermal plants have been around for over a century, with historic pioneers such as Italy's Larderello and the thriving Geysers complex in California. Iceland, a volcanic island, provides 30 per cent of its electricity from geothermal resources.

In the United States, geothermal accounts for slightly over four gigawatts of capacity; that still represents less than 1 per cent of total utility‑scale electricity. But the next‑generation technologies emerging today-including horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing-are designed to generate electricity from hot, dry rock, potentially anywhere. If these methods become commercially viable, cents‑per‑kWh lower costs and easier deployment may unlock geothermal's hidden capacity in vast new regions.

The future of energy may lie in hybrid systems like Swan Hills, where traditional fossil fuels are combined with natural heat to provide skilled baseload power. As traders, engineers, and entrepreneurs like Mueller push the boundaries, we may soon see an increasing number of geographically diverse geothermal installations. Each new plant will contribute to a cleaner, more resilient grid while still benefiting from existing oil and gas infrastructure and expertise.

The path to that future requires overcoming technological, financial, and regulatory challenges, but the progress made in Alberta offers a glimpse of what is possible. Beyond generating electricity, geothermal research is also benefiting broader society. Heat pump technologies now use deep underground temperatures to heat and cool homes, saving energy and reducing emissions. Parliament Hill in Ottawa already incorporates a geoexchange system that distributes heat through a network of 92 buried pipes.

The excitement surrounding geothermal expansion is not merely environmental-technology can also create jobs, enhance local energy security, and reduce the country's dependence on imported fuels. Ultimately, large‑scale geothermal projects may reshape how we think about power generation, moving from a handful of niche sites to a more ubiquitous, domestically available resource. The promise of geothermal is that it could become a broadly deployable, low‑carbon, low‑water addition to our existing energy palette.

With continued investment, collaboration, and innovation, Canada and other nations may be on the cusp of a geothermal revolution, turning the world's own heat into a dependable power source for generations to come





SooToday / 🏆 8. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Lisa Mueller Swan Hills Geothermal Plant Hybrid Power Geothermal Energy Clean Energy

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

N.B. gas plant needed to avoid blackouts by 2028, utility executive saysThe CEO of New Brunswick’s electricity utility says its proposal for a natural gas-powered generating station remains the best option for avoiding blackouts within the next two years.

Read more »

Stationary Engineer (TFH)PURPOSE Responsible for the Heat Plant operation and operating maintenance reporting to the Chief Operating Engineer.

Read more »

B.C. metal plant, Metro seek judicial review of air-quality decisionEnvironmental Appeal Board directions ‘highly prescriptive, manifestly unfair’

Read more »

Unlocking Geothermal's Potential Almost AnywhereLisa Mueller, a mechanical engineer, discovered the potential of a geothermal power plant in Swan Hills, Alberta, and oversaw its transformation into Canada's first hybrid facility. Next-generation technologies are emerging to generate electricity from hot, dry rock, but challenges remain.

Read more »