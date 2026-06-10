Hurricanes Start Backup Bussi Over Andersen in Stanley Cup Final Game Against Golden Knights

Carolina Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour has chosen backup Brandon Bussi in goal for a key Stanley Cup Final matchup, scratching Frederik Andersen after his Game 3 pull. Bussi's relief performance in Game 3, where he stopped 18 of 19 shots, earned him the start as the series shifts to a critical juncture.

The Carolina Hurricanes have opted to start backup goaltender Brandon Bussi in a pivotal Stanley Cup Final game against the Vegas Golden Knights , with veteran Frederik Andersen scratched from the lineup.

This decision comes after Andersen was pulled in Game 3 after allowing four goals on 18 shots, a performance that prompted coach Rod Brind'Amour to seek a change. Bussi, who entered that game in relief, stopped 18 of 19 shots, including a critical penalty shot from Mitch Marner, providing a spark that helped the Hurricanes secure a crucial victory.

Brind'Amour emphasized that Bussi earned the start based on that strong relief appearance, stating, "Let him rest," regarding Andersen's absence, though the coach had not revealed his starter in the days leading up to the game. The absence of Andersen, who had been the playoff starter throughout the Hurricanes' run, marks a significant shift in goaltending strategy heading into a game that could swing the series momentum.

The 2026 Stanley Cup Final has reached a dramatic juncture as the Hurricanes and Golden Knights clash for hockey's ultimate prize. The series, showcasing the best of the NHL, has already delivered intense matchups and stellar individual performances. Game 1 featured a festive atmosphere at Lenovo Center in Raleigh, with fans anticipating a historic championship.

Nikolaj Ehlers provided an early highlight for Carolina, scoring in the first period to ignite the home crowd, while the teams' captains, Jordan Staal and Jack Eichel, faced off in a symbolic opening draw. The visual spectacle included vibrant fan towels adorning seats and players warming up under the bright lights, setting the stage for a series defined by resilience and high stakes.

Bussi's start represents his first since mid-April and his first playoff action, making his performance under the intense pressure of the Stanley Cup Final particularly noteworthy. Despite having recorded 31 wins in the regular season, he had not been tested in the postseason until Game 3. In that relief outing, he faced an immediate challenge on a short-handed breakaway from Vegas's Mark Stone, a moment he successfully navigated.

Although Stone later scored on a breakaway by faking a shot and deking past Bussi, the backup's overall play-making five saves in the first period and ultimately helping the Hurricanes to a 3-1 series lead-was praised by the coaching staff. The decision to rest Andersen, who underwent a maintenance day earlier in the week, underscores the team's confidence in Bussi's ability to maintain the momentum and the careful management of their star goalie's workload ahead of the Finals.

The Golden Knights, meanwhile, will look to counter with their offensive firepower, featuring players like Mark Stone and Jack Eichel, who have been instrumental in Vegas's playoff journey. Carter Hart, the Golden Knights' goaltender, was seen preparing in the hallway before warm-ups, a routine moment hinting at the focus required for such a high-stakes contest. The series has already captured attention for its competitive balance and the strategic adjustments made by both coaching staffs.

With the Hurricanes seeking to capitalize on home-ice advantage and the Golden Knights aiming to even the series, the goaltending matchup has become a central storyline. As the Final progresses, each game's outcome will hinge on minute details, making the performances of Bussi and Hart pivotal to their respective teams' championship aspirations





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Stanley Cup Final Carolina Hurricanes Vegas Golden Knights Brandon Bussi Frederik Andersen Rod Brind'amour

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