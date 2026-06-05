Hurricanes Rally to Even Stanley Cup Final Against Golden Knights

Seth Jarvis scored a power-play goal in overtime to cap a stunning comeback as the Carolina Hurricanes defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 4-3 in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final, tying the series 1-1. The game featured a thrilling third period with four goals and a controversial goaltender interference call.

The Carolina Hurricanes staged a dramatic comeback to defeat the Vegas Golden Knights 4-3 in overtime in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final on Thursday night, tying the series at one game apiece.

Seth Jarvis scored the game-winning goal on a power play at 3:56 of overtime, capping a wild third period that featured four regulation goals and a disallowed goal due to goaltender interference. The victory was a testament to the resilience of a Hurricanes team that had fallen behind by two goals and appeared to be on the verge of falling into a 2-0 series hole.

Instead, they rallied to earn a split in Raleigh before heading to Las Vegas for Game 3. This was the first time in Cup Final history that the first two games both featured a team overcoming a multi-goal deficit to win. The Golden Knights had done it in Game 1, rallying from a two-goal deficit to win 4-2. In Game 2, the Hurricanes returned the favor with a furious third-period surge that turned the momentum of the series.

The game was a showcase of high drama and questionable officiating, with the goaltender interference call on a potential Golden Knights goal becoming a central point of controversy. Vegas coach John Tortorella challenged the call but lost, resulting in a minor penalty that led to Carolina's power-play goal that tied the game. The Hurricanes then killed off a late penalty but allowed a tying goal to Mark Stone with 1:21 left, sending the game to overtime.

In the extra period, Tomas Hertl tripped Jordan Staal, giving Carolina another power play, and Jarvis cashed in. The win snapped a streak of five consecutive losses for Carolina in games where they faced elimination or could take a series lead. It also gave the Hurricanes confidence that they can compete with the Golden Knights, who had been dominant in the first five games of the series.

The Hurricanes will now travel to Las Vegas for Game 3 on Saturday, with the series shifting to a best-of-three format. Key players for Carolina included Logan Stankoven, who scored his first goal of the playoffs with a brilliant individual effort, and Mark Jankowski, who tied the game with a wrist shot from the slot. Frederik Andersen made 30 saves for the Hurricanes, including several crucial stops in the third period and overtime.

The Golden Knights were led by Stone, who scored his fifth goal of the playoffs, and Jonathan Marchessault, who had two assists. Vegas goaltender Adin Hill made 27 saves but was unable to secure the victory. The series is now a best-of-five with the next three games scheduled in Las Vegas. The Hurricanes will look to build on their momentum, while the Golden Knights will aim to regain home-ice advantage.

The outcome of Game 2 could have significant implications for the remainder of the series, as the Hurricanes have proven they can win on the road. The atmosphere at PNC Arena was electric, with fans roaring as their team fought back. The win was a vindication for a Hurricanes team that had been written off by many after a lackluster first period and a half.

They showed the character that has defined their playoff run, and they now have a chance to take control of the series. The Golden Knights, meanwhile, will need to regroup and find a way to counter Carolina's relentless forecheck. The series promises to be a tight, physical battle with both teams demonstrating they can overcome adversity. The Stanley Cup Final is now living up to its billing as a clash between two of the best teams in the NHL





CBC / 🏆 32. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Stanley Cup Final Carolina Hurricanes Vegas Golden Knights Seth Jarvis NHL Playoffs

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Carolina Hurricanes Struggle to Handle Vegas Golden Knights' Pressure in Game 1 of Stanley Cup FinalThe Carolina Hurricanes fell 5-4 to the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final, struggling to handle the pressure and making crucial mistakes.

Read more »

Golden Knights Stun Hurricanes 5-4 in Game 1 of Stanley Cup FinalThe Vegas Golden Knights overcame an early offensive barrage from the Carolina Hurricanes to win Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final 5-4. The Hurricanes' forecheck was dominant early, with Nikolaj Ehlers scoring twice, but Vegas responded with goals from throughout their lineup, including the game-winner from Tomas Hertl. Carolina's offensive depth was lacking compared to Vegas' balanced attack.

Read more »

Hurricanes need to spark top line after dropping Stanley Cup final openerJarvis, Aho and Svechnikov have scored just three times against a goaltender at even strength in playoffs

Read more »

Golden Knights vs. Hurricanes score, live updates: Stanley Cup Final continues with Game 2The Golden Knights lead the series 1-0 after a 5-4 victory in Game 1 on Tuesday night.

Read more »