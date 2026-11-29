Carolina Hurricanes defeat Ottawa Senators 3-2 with goals from Aho, Deslauriers, and Slavin. The win extends Carolina's points streak to nine games on November 28, 2026.

The Carolina Hurricanes secured a hard-fought 3-2 victory over the Ottawa Senators on Saturday night, November 28, 2026, in Raleigh, North Carolina. Sebastian Aho opened the scoring just 20 seconds into the game, setting an aggressive tone that helped Carolina extend their winning streak to four consecutive games.

Scoring Breakdown and Key Performances

Nicolas Deslauriers and Jaccob Slavin provided the secondary scoring for the Hurricanes, while goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov delivered a critical performance in the final period. Kochetkov stopped 11 of his 23 total saves during the third period, ensuring that Carolina held onto their lead despite steady pressure from the visitors.

Also read Senators top Lightning in historic win for Linus Ullmark

For the Ottawa Senators, Shane Pinto and Stephen Halliday found the back of the net to keep their team in contention. Jordan Spence contributed two assists to the offensive effort, but the Senators were unable to secure a point for only the second time in their last 12 games.

Goaltending Duel and Defensive Standings

Ottawa goaltender Samuel Ersson, making his first start since November 19, faced a heavy workload and stopped 34 shots in an unsuccessful effort to rally his team. The statistical disparity in goaltending efficiency ultimately determined the outcome of this Eastern Conference matchup.

Advertisement

With 7 minutes remaining in regulation, Ersson made a crucial stop on a breakaway by William Carrier to preserve the 3-2 deficit. This defensive stand prevented the Senators from tying the game late, allowing Kochetkov to close out the win for his club.

Historical Context and Season Standings

Carolina's points streak has now reached nine games, carrying a record of 8 wins, 0 losses, and 1 overtime loss. This recent surge marks a significant period of consistency for the Hurricanes, who eliminated the Senators in the first round of last spring's Eastern Conference playoffs en route to winning the Stanley Cup.

The victory also highlighted Sebastian Aho's early-season impact. His goal at the 20-second mark marked only the second time this season he has scored less than 30 seconds into a game, demonstrating his ability to create immediate offensive danger. The Hurricanes will look to maintain this momentum as they navigate the remainder of the season.