Hurricanes Defeat Hitmen 5-4 in OT

Lethbridge Hurricanes edge Calgary Hitmen 5-4 in overtime after Kyle Heger, Oliver Sichtar, and Dane Beuker led the charge against a strong Hitmen comeback.

The Lethbridge Hurricanes secured a thrilling 5-4 overtime victory against the Calgary Hitmen on Tuesday night, surviving a dramatic late surge from their opponents to remain unbeaten in their recent stretch. Dane Beuker delivered the decisive blow, scoring the game-winner just 4 minutes and 42 seconds into the extra period to seal the win for Lethbridge after the teams had traded blows throughout a high-scoring contest.

First Period Deadlock And Early Scoring

The opening frame established a competitive tone with both defences holding firm until late in the period. Easton Daneault gave the Lethbridge Hurricanes the first strike of the night, providing an early spark for the home crowd. Calgary Hitmen responded before the period ended when Artem Katsuro netted the equalizing goal, resulting in a 1-1 tie heading into the second stanza. This early exchange set the stage for a physical and fast-paced middle period that would define the momentum of the evening.

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Second Period Surge Propels Lethbridge

The Hurricanes exploded for three unanswered goals during the second period to build a commanding 4-1 lead, shifting the tactical landscape entirely in their favor. Kyle Heger opened the scoring spree at the 6:41 mark, breaking the deadlock and forcing the Calgary Hitmen to play catch-up. Oliver Sichtar doubled the lead at 12:15 with a powerful strike that extended the advantage to two goals. Dane Beuker capped the offensive rally at 17:30, putting Lethbridge up 4-1 and seemingly putting the game out of reach for Calgary as they headed into the final frame.

Hitmen Rally To Force Overtime

Despite trailing by three goals, the Calgary Hitmen refused to concede and mounted a fierce comeback in the third period to level the score. Brennan Brown struck first at 2:59, igniting hope within the Calgary contingent and applying immediate pressure on the Lethbridge defence. Wyatt Pisarczyk followed up shortly after at 4:24 to tie the game at three goals apiece, completely changing the emotional momentum of the arena. Landon Amrhein completed the dramatic tying sequence at 6:20, sending the game into overtime with the teams deadlocked at four goals each.

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Beuker Clinches Victory In Extra Time

Just when it appeared the game might head to a shootout, Dane Beuker capitalized on a critical opportunity to end the contest. Scoring his second goal of the night at 4:42 of overtime, Beuker outlasted the Calgary defence to give the Lethbridge Hurricanes the 5-4 victory. The win was supported by strong overall play, with Lethbridge outshooting Calgary 34 to 27 throughout the entire match, demonstrating their offensive depth and consistency despite the late scare.

Upcoming Schedule And Future Matchups

Both teams now turn their attention to critical weekend fixtures that will test their resilience moving forward. The Lethbridge Hurricanes return to action on Friday night with a home game against the Red Deer Rebels, looking to build on their overtime win. Meanwhile, the Calgary Hitmen face a challenging road trip to Medicine Hat to take on the Tigers, also scheduled for a 7 p.m. puck drop. These upcoming games will serve as a key test for both franchises as they navigate the tight competition of the league standings.