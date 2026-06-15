Hurricanes Clinch Stanley Cup with Shutout Victory in Game 6

The Carolina Hurricanes won their first Stanley Cup in 20 years, defeating the Vegas Golden Knights 3-0 in Game 6 behind a dominant defensive performance and Brandon Bussi's shutout.

LAS VEGAS (AP) -- The Carolina Hurricanes captured their second Stanley Cup championship in franchise history, and their first in 20 years, with a dominant 3-0 shutout victory over the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 6 on Sunday night.

The win capped a remarkable series turnaround that showcased the Hurricanes' trademark defensive resilience and depth. After falling behind 2-1 in the series and trailing 4-0 in Game 3, Carolina turned to backup goaltender Brandon Bussi, who entered late in that game and sparked a revival that carried the team to its first title since 2006. Bussi stopped all 22 shots he faced in Game 6 to record his first career playoff shutout.

'That is a lot of years,' said center Jordan Staal, who won the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP. 'It is amazing. This is something I have been going after ever since we got the first one. You want to win it again and again and again.

What a feeling, what a battle. The boys were grinding today, my goodness. So many individual efforts just to keep the puck out of our net. It was an amazing ride.

I am just so proud of these guys.

' Jackson Blake had a goal and an assist, and Taylor Hall scored just 3:47 into the game to set the tone. Nikolaj Ehlers added an empty-net goal. The Hurricanes held the Golden Knights to only five total goals in Games 4 through 6, a stifling defensive effort that silenced a potent Vegas offense.

The Golden Knights, who made an unlikely run just to reach the final, went 18:37 between shots on goal in the second and third periods and were shut out for the first time in their three Cup final appearances.

'Your mind wanders the last couple of days and wonders what it may be like out here after winning, and it is better than I could have expected,' Hall said. 'My career has taken a lot of different turns, but to end up here with this group of guys and to do this is amazing. ' Vegas goalie Carter Hart, who had allowed four goals in each of the first five games, stopped 20 shots in the loss.

The clinching game was the defensive battle many had anticipated from two teams built on structure, but the series started wildly with multiple lead changes and high scores. Carolina fell behind 4-0 in Game 3, but instead of folding, they mounted a furious rally to force overtime. Although they lost that game, the message was sent: the Hurricanes would not go quietly.

From that point, they outplayed Vegas, winning Game 4 by a 4-1 score and Game 5 by a 3-1 margin. This title is a testament to Carolina's resilience as a franchise that kept coming close to winning the Eastern Conference but could not get through until now.

Coach Rod Brind'Amour, who also captained the 2006 team, ensured the Hurricanes kept getting back up after losing in the conference final twice in the past three years and three times in their current eight-year playoff run. The talent was clearly there, but there was always a stumbling block. Not anymore. After dispatching Montreal in five games to make the final, the Brind'Amour-led Hurricanes then faced perennial power Vegas and took care of business there, too.

Now, he will get his name on the Cup for the second time. So will 37-year-old Staal, who also won the title in 2009 with Pittsburgh. He planted himself in front of Hart and dared the Golden Knights to knock him out of the way. Staal scored in each of the first five Cup final games, the first time that has happened.

The Golden Knights made several lineup changes for Game 6, with Brett Howden replacing the injured William Karlsson at second-line center, and Reilly Smith making his Cup final debut on the third line. But nothing could spark their offense against a Carolina defense that committed to shot-blocking and aggressive puck pursuit. The Hurricanes' penalty kill was perfect, and their forecheck forced Vegas into turnovers. The series turned when Carolina refused to accept defeat after being down 4-0 in Game 3.

Brind'Amour even appeared to wave the white flag by removing goalie Frederik Andersen and replacing him with Bussi. But the Hurricanes were not simply trying to get to Game 4. They sent a message, going on a remarkable rally to force overtime. Though Carolina lost, it was the inflection point, with Bussi backstopping a team that was only growing stronger.

The title is a story of perseverance, team defense, and the belief that no deficit is insurmountable. For the Hurricanes, the drought is over; the Cup is back in Raleigh





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