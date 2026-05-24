Hurricanes and Canadiens Play to a Tie in Series Opener

The Hurricanes and Canadiens battled it out in a tight first period, with the Hurricanes taking an early lead. Robinson scored just 2:33 into the game, giving the Hurricanes a 1-0 advantage. The Canadiens responded quickly, tying the game with a goal from Anderson just minutes later. The Hurricanes regained the lead in the second period with a goal by Ehlers, who used his skills to beat Dobes. The Canadiens tied the game again late in the second period, with Anderson scoring his second goal of the game. The game remained tight throughout the third period, with the Hurricanes finally breaking the tie with a goal by Anderson.

The Hurricanes and Canadiens battled it out in a tight first period, with the Hurricanes taking an early lead. Robinson scored just 2:33 into the game, giving the Hurricanes a 1-0 advantage.

The Canadiens responded quickly, tying the game with a goal from Anderson just minutes later. The Hurricanes regained the lead in the second period with a goal by Ehlers, who used his skills to beat Dobes. The Canadiens tied the game again late in the second period, with Anderson scoring his second goal of the game. The game remained tight throughout the third period, with the Hurricanes finally breaking the tie with a goal by Anderson.

The Canadiens' goal was Anderson's 12th consecutive in the playoffs that either pulled his team even or gave his team the lead. The Hurricanes' win was a testament to their strong defensive play and their ability to capitalize on their opportunities





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