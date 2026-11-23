The Hunger Games franchise reclaims its blockbuster status with Sunrise on the Reaping earning 120 million dollars domestically. Driven by Gen Z audiences, the film reverses recent declines despite competition from Grand Theft Auto VI.

The long-running Hunger Games cinematic universe has staged a remarkable commercial resurgence, proving that its cultural relevance remains potent more than a decade after the franchise began.

According to studio estimates released on Sunday, the latest installment, titled Sunrise on the Reaping, captured an impressive one hundred and twenty million dollars in North American box office receipts over the weekend alone. This performance marks a significant turning point for Lionsgate, which had begun to view the franchise as a fading cultural force following the comparatively modest global earnings of its previous entry, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.

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Sunrise on the Reaping Global Box Office Performance

That 2023 prequel concluded with approximately three hundred and sixty-one million dollars worldwide, a figure that represented roughly half the gross of each of the initial four films starring Jennifer Lawrence. In stark contrast, Sunrise on the Reaping launched globally with two hundred and twenty-five million dollars, successfully restoring the adaptations of Suzanne Collins to the status of major blockbuster spectacles.

The film, which serves as a sequel to the 2023 title and is set twenty-five years before the original narrative, operates on a production budget of approximately one hundred and fifty million dollars. Adam Fogelson, chairman of the Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, acknowledged the unusual nature of this success, noting that it is rare for a sixth installment in a series to completely reverse its declining trajectory, yet expressed deep satisfaction in being part of this renewed momentum.

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This achievement places the film among the year's top five domestic launches to exceed the hundred million dollar mark, joining an elite group of franchises including Spider-Man, Toy Story, Super Mario, and a Christopher Nolan project. Remarkably, the film achieved this dominance despite intense competition from the release of Grand Theft Auto VI, which kept a significant portion of the general population at home playing video games.

Young Demographics Driving Hunger Games Success

The core driver of this theatrical success appears to be the enduring enthusiasm of younger demographics. Data indicates that seventy-four percent of the audience for this prequel-sequel was between the ages of eighteen and thirty-four. This trend mirrors other 2026 box office hits such as Obsession, Backrooms, and You Can See Everything, which have all succeeded by tapping into the most powerful demographic in moviegoing.

While the film features a supporting cast of established veterans like Ralph Fiennes and Elle Fanning, the narrative largely belongs to a new generation of young actors including Jo Zada, Mckenna Grace, Ben Wang, and Whitney Peak. Directed by Francis Lawrence, the story centers on a teenage Haymitch Abernathy, a role originally portrayed by Woody Harrelson in the earlier series.

Tone Shift and Cast Strategy Boost Franchise

Fogelson attributed the turnaround to several factors, including a shift in tone that places the Hunger Games themselves more centrally and focuses on the backstory of a beloved character. He also noted the strategic value of casting a mix of newcomers and veterans, emphasizing that the franchise's success is not dependent on having a mega-star lead. Audience reception further supported this resurgence, with the film earning an A-minus CinemaScore, an improvement over the B-plus received by its predecessor.

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In other box office news, Amazon MGM Studios' I Play Rocky debuted in second place with nine point three million dollars. Peter Farrelly's comic drama about the making of Rocky achieved a rare A-plus CinemaScore, a distinction previously held by his film Green Book.

Meanwhile, last week's number one film Ebenezer, starring Johnny Depp, saw a sixty percent drop in its second weekend.