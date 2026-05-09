Hungary's New Prime Minister Steps Into Aftermath of Orbán Era

The new prime minister, a lawyer who founded Tisza in 2024 after years as an insider in Orbán’s ruling party, aims to restore democratic institutions and governmental checks and balances and to limit the government’s ability to undermine regional elections in the European Union. He plans to form a National Asset Recovery and Protection Office and establish new media oversight measures to hold Fidesz officials and their business allies accountable for perceived misconduct during Orbán's tenure.

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Join HuffPost. The win, which gave Tisza a two-thirds parliamentary majority, will allow it to roll back many of the policies that gave Orbán a reputation among his critics as a dictatorial leader. In a speech to lawmakers in Hungary's Parliament after being sworn in, Magyar said he would not use his office to 'rule' Hungary, 'but to serve my homeland.

' Magyar has vowed to restore democratic institutions and governmental checks and balances that were heavily eroded during Orbán’s rule, and to clamp down on his government's reputation for undermining regional elections in the European Union. Peter Magyar takes the oath as Hungary's prime minister during a ceremony in Budapest, Hungary, Saturday, May 9, 2026. (AP Photo/Denes Erdos





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