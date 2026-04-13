Hungary's Election Winner Seeks Swift Government Formation Hopes to Oust Orbán

Péter Magyar's victory in Hungary's election signals a major shift. He's called for a new government and aims to replace Viktor Orbán. The pro-European reformer promises significant changes including tackling corruption and restoring ties with allies. However challenges remain with entrenched institutions and potential opposition. The win marks a historic moment with the party's unprecedented mandate.

BUDAPEST Hungary Hungary 's election victor Péter Magyar has urgently appealed to the president to immediately convene the parliament to establish a new government with the ambitious goal of succeeding Viktor Orbán as prime minister as early as May 5. Speaking at a press conference on Monday following his party's decisive victory on Sunday Magyar declared that his Tisza party had received an unprecedented mandate.

He emphasized that the Hungarian populace did not merely vote for a change in government but rather for a complete overhaul of the existing regime. This substantial super-majority would empower Tisza to pursue its ambitious reform agenda. BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. Prior to this the AP reported that following the electoral earthquake where voters overwhelmingly rejected pro-Russian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán Hungarians are now contemplating the future under their incoming leader Péter Magyar a pro-European reformer who has pledged a fundamental shift in Hungary’s political culture. During his campaign Magyar vowed to end Hungary’s alignment with Russia and reinstate its close ties with European allies. He assured voters that after sixteen years of autocratic governance and the erosion of the rule of law under Orbán he would eradicate corruption and build a peaceful functional and humane Hungary. The practical implementation of these changes however remains to be seen. Orbán during his long tenure wielded the authority of a two-thirds parliamentary majority enabling him to enact a new constitution revamp the electoral system and reshape the judiciary. Magyar’s Tisza party achieved precisely this on Sunday when they secured 138 out of 199 parliamentary seats providing them with substantial authority to dismantle much of the legislation that allowed Orbán to manipulate the courts rig the electoral system suppress press freedom and discriminate against the LGBTQ+ community. Despite the celebration there are potential obstacles that might hinder the sweeping changes many Hungarians desire. Magyar’s victory was greeted with widespread jubilation on the streets of Budapest late Sunday with tens of thousands including many young people celebrating what they saw as a beacon of hope suggesting Orbán’s defeat would lead to a freer and happier Hungary firmly integrated within the European democratic framework. Throughout the capital drivers honked their horns and played anti-government songs while people marched in the streets chanting and protesting. During the celebrations Adrien Rixer shared that he had returned to Hungary from his home in London because he wanted his vote to count and he was ecstatic. He added that he could finally say he was a proud Hungarian finally after 16 years. Many Hungarians and other Europeans closely monitoring the election had expressed concerns that a simple majority for Tisza would be insufficient to truly transform Orbán’s system. Some remain uncertain about the implications of a two-thirds majority mandate from Orbán to his opponent. Dániel Kovács a jubilant supporter remarked that it was hard to predict if a government with two-thirds majority would be fair but hoped for a promising four years. The election victory for Magyar and Tisza was historic in post-Communist Hungary they garnered more votes and secured more parliamentary seats than any party had ever achieved before. Bulcsú Hunyadi an analyst from the Budapest-based think tank Political Capital noted that while Tisza's constitutional majority provides considerable power to reverse many of Orbán's policies key Hungarian institutions are headed by individuals entrenched in their positions for many years. Orbán in an effort to consolidate control over Hungary’s democratic framework appointed loyal allies to key institutional roles including the media authority the public prosecutor’s office and the Constitutional Court. In several instances mandates were extended or new appointments were pushed through before existing terms expired moves that effectively secured loyal leadership for years beyond any potential change in government. Magyar in his victory speech on Sunday called for such officials including the Hungarian president to resign voluntarily. Hunyadi added that beyond that they didn't really have any other tools to remove these people. Magyar accuses Orbán and his government of mismanaging Hungary’s economy and social services and overseeing unchecked corruption which he alleges has led to significant wealth accumulation within a small circle of well-connected individuals while neglecting ordinary Hungarians. He has committed to holding these abuses to account and plans to establish an Office for the Recovery and Protection of National Assets to reclaim what he believes are the ill-gotten gains of Orbán’s allies. The scale of the transformation and the capacity of Tisza to navigate the existing institutional landscape will determine the extent of the changes that can be implemented. The EU is also likely to exert pressure on Hungary to align its policies with European standards particularly concerning the rule of law and transparency. The immediate focus is on forming a new government and setting the stage for the reforms that Magyar has promised. This will be a complex process given the entrenched interests and potential resistance from those who benefited from Orbán's long tenure. Magyar’s ability to unite the country and build a broad consensus around his reform agenda will be critical to the success of his efforts





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