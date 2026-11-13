Residents of Kriva Palanka, North Macedonia, are protesting a herd of over 1,000 roaming cattle that destroy crops and threaten water supplies, as authorities fail to enforce a seizure order.

Residents of Kriva Palanka, a farming town of about 19,000 people in northeastern North Macedonia, are demanding action against a herd of more than 1,000 roaming cattle that has destroyed crops and property for years.

The cows descend from surrounding hills, mostly at night, and have become a serious threat to the town's water supply and drivers on a road leading to neighbouring Bulgaria. Mayor Sashko Mitovski said the number of cattle has increased from 400 four years ago to more than 1,000 today. He has asked the conservative government of Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski to declare a 30-day state of emergency in the municipality to resolve the problem once and for all.

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Protests Against Failed Seizure Orders

Residents are staging protests to urge authorities to take action. Mitovski blamed the country's Food and Veterinary Agency for failing to enforce its own 2024 order to seize the herd from its three owners. Since 2024, the herd has been the property of the agency, but the seizure order has not been carried out, he said. The municipality has no legal authority to intervene.

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Pensioner Lazo Stamenkovski, 71, who lives on the town's outskirts, said the cattle have destroyed more than 150 trees in his orchard. They constantly destroy produce in his garden and wander onto the highway, endangering traffic safety on the road to Bulgaria, he told the Associated Press. Several residents of a neighbourhood on the town's outskirts said the animals were not to blame, but the system was.

Residents Beat Cows and Blame System

Some angry residents have beaten the cows and in some cases even slaughtered them. We are all suffering, both people and animals, said Venka Nikolovska, 59, a housewife from Kriva Palanka. She said the government is responsible for everything that is happening, not just this government but all previous governments as well. Mitovski said the cows roam freely through 34 surrounding villages.

He said some cattle died near the town's main water sources last year, potentially poisoning the supply, and he again faulted the Food and Veterinary Agency for failing to take action. A government spokesperson did not immediately respond to an AP request for comment Friday evening. One of the cattle owners was charged and detained last year for obstructing an agency operation to seize the animals.

Mayor Claims Corruption Blocks Resolution

But Mitovski said the owner was released from custody after an agency inspector testified in court that he hadn't obstructed the attempted seizure. What I am saying is that this is an interconnected system involving serious wrongdoing by numerous people, and it is difficult to determine where it ends, Mitovski said. He said a government declaration of a temporary state of emergency would provide authorities with the money and resources needed to resolve the problem permanently.

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Based on current livestock market prices, the value of the herd is estimated at between 360,000 and 570,000 euros, or $385,000 to $610,000. Some residents suggest the government could put the cattle up for sale at an affordable price so people could buy them and take care of them. That could help many in the country of 1.8 million people, at least one-third of whom live in poverty.

Herds Roam Freely Amidst Imported Food

North Macedonia imports meat, milk, vegetables and fruit, while 1,000 cows roam unchecked across the country and destroy the farms, Nikolovska said. It makes no sense. Despite their frustration, residents haven't lost their sense of humour. One man standing on the bridge over the Kriva Reka river that runs through the town said that the cows had gorged on the flowers in his backyard.

Next time, I'll prepare a flower salad and invite the cows to a party, he said. The Associated Press reported on November 13, 2026, that bulls and cows were seen roaming in Kriva Palanka on Thursday, November 12, 2026, with photos by Boris Grdanoski. The AP also noted that baboons had made themselves at home in another town, and a battle between their defenders and haters ensued.