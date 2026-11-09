Philadelphia boycott ride targeting Jewish businesses met by hundreds of counterprotesters, three arrests

A bicycle boycott ride targeting businesses described as pro-Israel was overwhelmed by hundreds of counterprotesters in Philadelphia. Three people were arrested and no property damage was reported.

A bicycle boycott ride targeting Philadelphia businesses said to be owned by supporters of Israel was met by hundreds of counterprotesters on Sunday, with three people arrested and no property damage reported.

The confrontation in Rittenhouse Square and surrounding Center City streets ended with all demonstrators dispersed shortly after 1 p.m. ET, according to the Philadelphia Police Department. State and local leaders had widely condemned the ride before it began, saying it targeted six Jewish-owned businesses. Cyclists wearing disposable face masks, helmets and sunglasses, some holding Palestinian flags and draped in keffiyehs, were confronted by crowds waving Israeli flags and holding signs condemning antisemitism.

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Verbal confrontations broke out as the bikers moved through the neighborhood where the businesses are scattered, some separated by several blocks. One counterprotester shouted, Show your faces, as he made an obscene gesture toward a group of bikers in Rittenhouse Square in the heart of Center City. On one side of Walnut Street downtown, a woman quietly held a sign reading HATE is not Brotherly LOVE.

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A few dozen feet away on the same side, a man held a sign that said Money loving Zionists. In some areas, the bikers were overwhelmed by the crowds, forcing some boycotters to lift their bikes over sidewalks and out of the procession. Michael Balaban, president and CEO of the Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia, condemned the scene.

When people come to attack the Jewish community, we want to meet those attacks tenfold, a hundredfold with people, Balaban told CNN affiliate WPVI. Philadelphia is the city of brotherly love and we want to make sure it stays that way and get the haters out of here. Don't protest us because we're Jewish. Video from WPVI shows a person yelling, I'm 17 years old, as police approached; the teen was arrested for assaulting police, according to Philadelphia police.

CNN witnessed police officers on their own bikes monitoring the tension, with some leading protesters away from the crowd. Police made three arrests and reported no property damage. The protest fell the day before the 88th anniversary of Kristallnacht, or the Night of Broken Glass, a Nazi-organized riot in 1938 in which synagogues were burned, Jewish-owned businesses and homes were vandalized, and Jews were assaulted, killed and imprisoned in concentration camps.

Holocaust Museum Condemns Bike Protest

Citing those attacks, the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, DC, responded to the bike protest, saying antisemites chose that anniversary to terrorize Philadelphia's Jewish community. This blatant act of Jew hatred needs to be universally condemned, and we applaud the many who have, the museum said in a social media post on Sunday. The ride was organized by Philly Bike On Your Left, a group describing itself as anti-Zionist.

The group has rejected criticism, saying it was grossly misrepresented and is firmly against racism and oppression of all forms, including fascism, antisemitism, islamophobia, and colonialism. In its original October 30 Instagram post announcing the ride, the group wrote: Ride around Rittenhouse with us as we show these zionist business owners that we see them for the disgusting humans they are.

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Organizers Justify Boycott Against Israel

In a statement to CNN and posted on its Instagram Saturday, the group said: Let us be clear: the reason we are calling for a boycott of these businesses is because of their support for Israel. Ahead of the protest, the nonprofit JewBelong put up more than a dozen billboards across the Philadelphia area, including one that read Running over Jewish businesses isn't a peace plan, according to WPVI. The office of Pennsylvania Gov.

Josh Shapiro, whose home was set on fire last year during Passover, said last week the ride was designed to intimidate and drive Jewish businesses out of our communities. Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker said that while everyone has the right to protest peacefully, singling out businesses because their owners are Jewish is unacceptable and has no place in our city. On Sunday afternoon, Shapiro thanked Philadelphia Police and Pennsylvania State Police in a social media post for protecting public safety.

Pennsylvania Leaders Denounce Antisemitism

Amid what the governor called blatant antisemitic targeting of Jewish-owned restaurants before the anniversary of Kristallnacht, he said, the City of Brotherly Love showed up to support our neighborhood businesses and prove once again that hate has no place in our Commonwealth. Others say the condemnations are an attempt to silence dissent. The Philadelphia Democratic Socialists of America said politicians including Shapiro and Parker had joined a chorus of bad-faith and dangerous conflation of antisemitism with anti-Zionism.

Jewish businesses and shops belong in Philadelphia, the group's statement said. Challenges to the violence of Zionist ideology do not dull this commitment to Jewish safety and belonging. The condemnations come amid what officials describe as a sustained rise in antisemitism since the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack on Israel and the war in Gaza that followed. Antisemitic incidents in the U.S. remain far above pre-2023 levels, after hitting a record in 2024, according to the Anti-Defamation League.

Rising Antisemitic Incidents in Philadelphia

Philadelphia recorded 106 antisemitic incidents in 2025, according to the group's Philadelphia branch. By Danny Freeman, Eduardo Cuevas, Lauren Mascarenhas, CNN.