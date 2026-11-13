Stephanie Case Becomes First Woman to Run 100 Continuous Miles in Antarctica

Human rights lawyer Stephanie Case completed 100 continuous miles in Antarctica during the Ice Ultra, the coldest edition ever run, after organizers moved the race to 1 a.m. due to a Code Red storm.

Stephanie Case became the first woman to run 100 continuous miles in Antarctica, completing the distance during the Antarctica Ice Ultra despite extreme cold and a sudden schedule change.

The human rights lawyer and ultramarathoner finished the race after organizers moved the start to 1 a.m. because a huge stormfront was approaching. Case, who hates the cold, said she deliberately chose the coldest place possible at the end of the Earth. She explained that was the point. The event is an extreme polar running event held annually on the frozen continent.

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Ultramarathoner Balances Motherhood And Racing

She is no stranger to ultramarathons. Last year she won her first race postpartum, even pausing to breastfeed her daughter during the course. Although the win was a happy moment, she faced criticism for competing as a new mom. People told her she should have been at home and criticized her for doing something for herself, she said.

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That scrutiny, she added, showed how much new moms are judged for how they spend their time. She decided to lean into the accusations and do something even more extreme. The plan was to spend five days in Antarctica. Instead, within hours of arriving, participants were told they would start the race at 1 a.m. that same night, with no time to sleep or prepare.

A huge stormfront was coming through, and organizers called it Code Red. Case and the other runners had 24 hours to complete the race, after which they would have to leave. She said they were going to be lucky if they could even complete the race.

Extreme Cold During Antarctica Race

She began at one of the coldest parts of the night, around -25 C. The temperature rose during the day but later dipped below -30 C. The race organizer said it was the coldest edition they had ever run. Case said the wind was not as bad as she expected, but the conditions were certainly harsh. At the South Pole, the sun remains visible for 24 hours between September and March.

To fend off sunburn from the midnight sun, Case stuck kinesio tape on her face and repeatedly applied Factor 50 sunscreen. A former competitor told her to even put sunscreen up her nostrils because the sun was that strong. She still got sunburnt. The course was a 4.2-km loop she had to run 38 times, plus an extra 300 metres to complete the race.

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Past Experience Helped Runner Finish

She attributed her ability to finish to her time in Afghanistan working for the United Nations, where she lived in an armed compound and could only train in loops. With the medal and title on her mantle, Case shared her pride. She said it is possible to come back stronger. Her feat adds to a career of endurance racing and a determination to prove that motherhood does not end a runner's ambitions.