Human Remains Found at Victoria Travellers Inn Site After Fire

Victoria Police confirm human remains at the Travellers Inn on Queens Ave. Investigation is ongoing for the person missing since the Oct. 24 fire. Details on the coroners service involvement.

Human remains have been recovered from the site of the former Travellers Inn in Victoria, British Columbia. This discovery follows a significant structure fire that occurred on October 24. The Victoria Police Department confirmed the finding on Monday during a press update regarding the missing person case.

Remains Discovery and Identification Process

VicPD stated they are currently collaborating closely with the B.C. Coroners Service. This partnership aims to formally identify the individual whose remains were discovered. The police department emphasized that the identification process is a rigorous procedure requiring careful forensic analysis.

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Fire Timeline and Emergency Response

Emergency crews arrived at the property located at 760 Queens Ave shortly before 4 a.m. on October 24. Video footage captured at 7:44 a.m. shows a large section of the building collapsing as firefighters battled the intense flames. Smoke billowed from the charred structure for hours after the initial alarm.

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Investigation and Debris Removal

VicPD confirmed that the investigative work at the scene is now complete. The detailed examination of the property took approximately one week to finish. Fire Chief Dan Atkinson noted that crews declared the fire fully extinguished at about 1 a.m. on October 25.

Impact on Public and Next Steps

Authorities cannot yet confirm if the remains belong to the person who was unaccounted for during the blaze. Road closures were enforced through the morning and early afternoon on the day of the incident. The cause of the fire remains under active investigation by municipal authorities.