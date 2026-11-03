Laurentian University develops LUMI humanoid robot for research and human interaction

Laurentian University in Sudbury, Ontario, is developing LUMI, a Unitree R1 humanoid robot, to learn tasks such as doing laundry and making coffee and to interact smoothly with humans. Four students will begin working with LUMI in January.

Laurentian University in Sudbury, Ontario, is developing a humanoid robot named LUMI in its Laurentian Intelligent Mobile Robotics Lab. The robot is turning heads and creating timely conversation on campus.

Laurentian University Develops Humanoid Robot LUMI

LUMI is a full-size Unitree R1 humanoid robot with dexterous hands. Dr. Meng Cheng Lau, a professor at Laurentian University's School of Engineering and Computer Science, said the university plans to use the full-size robot for research. He said the team plans to have robots doing research such as VLA, which stands for vision-language action model. In that research, the team teaches robots to learn tasks such as doing laundry and making coffee.

Also read Sudbury Police Investigate Deceased Person Found on Lorne Street

The goal is to develop robots that can work and interact smoothly with humans. Lau said the capacity to interact with humans is also very important. Eventually, the team wants robots to work alongside humans in settings such as a factory or a workshop. Lau does not think that day is too far off.

Advertisement

LUMI Designed for Human Interaction and Autonomy

He said he expects that in the next five to 10 years, humanoid robots will be walking on the street next to humans, or at least working in the factory. While some may fear AI-powered robots, Lau maintains a positive outlook on the developing technology. From his point of view, people should adapt to how technology is actually advancing nowadays. The goal is to have LUMI become a fully autonomous robot that can receive and understand verbal commands.

In January, four students will start working with LUMI, teaching it more natural interactions. The students will pair those interactions with artificial intelligence commands, including helping LUMI stay upright when pushed.

LUMI Faces Programming Challenges Before RoboWorld Cup

However, LUMI is still far from that reality at this point. Lau said the school is also looking at introducing LUMI as part of its team at the FIRA RoboWorld Cup. But they cannot say for sure if LUMI will be ready to join next year, because a lot of programming work is still required. The university's work with LUMI is taking place at its Laurentian Intelligent Mobile Robotics Lab.

Advertisement

The robot remains a non-human student in the lab as researchers and students continue to develop its capabilities. The project reflects a broader effort to prepare robots for everyday human environments. By teaching tasks such as laundry and coffee-making, the team aims to build machines that can assist people in homes, factories, and workshops. Lau's comments suggest that humanoid robots could become a common sight within a decade.

He expects them to walk on streets next to humans or at least work in factories within five to 10 years. For now, the focus is on research and student training. The four students joining in January will help LUMI learn more natural interactions and test artificial intelligence commands. The FIRA RoboWorld Cup remains a possible future step for LUMI.

The university is considering the robot for its team, but programming work must still be completed before any decision. LUMI is a Unitree R1 humanoid robot with dexterous hands. It is part of the Laurentian Intelligent Mobile Robotics Lab at Laurentian University in Sudbury, Ontario. The ultimate goal is for LUMI to become fully autonomous.

That means the robot would be able to receive and understand verbal commands without human assistance. Until then, researchers will continue teaching LUMI tasks and interactions. The project shows how universities are exploring humanoid robotics for research and real-world use.