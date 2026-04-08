Hullo Ferry Announces Fare Adjustments and New Fare Options

Hullo ferry service is implementing fare increases effective June 1st, affecting adult, child, and senior fares. New fare options, including a limited-availability comfort-connect fare and a comfort-flex fare, are being introduced. Simultaneously, baggage and bicycle fees are being reduced, with the allowance for bikes on board being increased.

Hullo ferry passengers are facing fare adjustments starting June 1st, impacting travel costs for various ticket types. The current one-way adult fare, priced at $39.99 for those aged 13-64, will increase to $42.99. Children and seniors, presently paying $19.99, will see their fares rise to $23.99. Infants under two years of age will continue to travel free of charge. In addition to these changes, Hullo is introducing a new fare option called comfort-flex, available at $49.

99 for all passengers, with infants remaining free. Premium fares are also set to increase, moving from the current price to $59.99 for all ages, with the exception of infants where ticket prices will be reduced from $29.99 to free. This comprehensive adjustment reflects Hullo's ongoing efforts to manage operational costs and provide a range of travel options to accommodate the diverse needs of its passengers. Passengers should carefully consider these changes when planning their future trips, budgeting accordingly for the new fare structures and services provided.\Simultaneously, Hullo is launching a new limited-availability fare aimed at providing a more budget-friendly option for specific commuters. The new comfort-connect fare will be offered at $19.99 per ticket. However, this discounted fare will be restricted to a total of 20 tickets per non-holiday weekday sailing and will only be available on the 7:15 a.m. departure from Nanaimo and the 5:30 p.m. departure from Vancouver. This initiative aims to cater specifically to those who commute regularly during the work week, offering a significant reduction in travel cost if secured early. While the fare increase affects most passengers, Hullo is also making changes to reduce costs related to baggage and bicycle transportation. Currently, passengers are allowed to bring a carry-on item and a personal item free of charge, a policy which will remain in place. Passengers wishing to bring extra luggage will see a decrease in costs, with the fee dropping from $25 to $19.99. Likewise, the fee for bringing a bicycle on board will also be reduced from $30 to $19.99. Moreover, the number of bikes allowed per sailing will increase to six, a clear indication of Hullo's commitment to accommodating cyclists and promoting eco-friendly transportation options. These complementary changes, alongside the fare increases, are part of a broader strategy aimed at enhancing customer experience while navigating economic realities.\The combined impact of the fare adjustments and the new pricing for additional services underscores Hullo's ongoing efforts to adapt to evolving market conditions while maintaining and enhancing the quality of its ferry services. The new fare structure aims at generating revenue while also ensuring that travel on the ferry is cost effective. While the overall effect for some passengers is a price increase, the simultaneous implementation of new, value-driven offerings and reductions in ancillary fees indicates a nuanced approach. This balanced strategy helps in delivering a comprehensive travel experience. As of the changes, it’s necessary for travelers to be informed and consider all options. These include the availability of the comfort-connect fare and the various luggage and bicycle fee adjustments, to ensure they choose the best option available and to be prepared for the adjustments. Laura has been working with CHEK since 2021, and has worked at Page One Publishing and CFAX 1070. Her contributions have provided valuable insights into various fields





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Hullo Ferry Fares Ticket Prices Transportation Travel Commuting Baggage Fees Bicycle Fees Nanaimo Vancouver

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