HuffPost unveils its official Shopping Awards, highlighting top-performing skincare products backed by expert recommendations and reader endorsements. From soothing creams for sensitive skin to anti-aging serums and effective sunscreens, the awards showcase products rigorously vetted for their ability to deliver results. Discover the best in skincare for addressing specific concerns and maintaining healthy, radiant skin.

The 'seal of approval' initiative highlights products and formulas endorsed by HuffPost experts and readers, focusing on those that demonstrably deliver results in skincare. This involves a rigorous vetting process, ensuring that the selected products live up to their claims. The focus is on products that address various skin concerns, from healing troubled skin and providing nourishment to restoring a youthful appearance. The evaluation process includes comprehensive research, encompassing online discussions, unbiased user reviews, and expert opinions from countless trusted skincare specialists. HuffPost testers also personally try creams, serums, and oils to evaluate their effectiveness. The result is a curated list of official Shopping Awards winners, ranging from affordable drugstore options to high-end, dermatologist-recommended serums, all representing superior quality and performance.

One of the standout products is the Avène cream, praised for its effectiveness in soothing and softening irritated skin, particularly during eczema breakouts. This French treatment lotion creates a protective layer, using protein-rich probiotics and a copper-zinc-sulfate complex to aid in the recovery of damaged skin. User reviews highlight its soothing properties and effectiveness on sensitive skin, leading to consistent top seller status, especially during colder months. The product's reputation is built on its ability to quickly soothe and soften skin, addressing symptoms of itching and burning. Another featured product includes a cream which features ingredients like DNA derived from salmon sperm, hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, squalane, glycerin, turmeric, aloe and eggplant to promote skin repair, hydration, and cellular turnover, while reducing hyperpigmentation. Users have reported improvements in skin elasticity, softness, and receiving compliments on their skin appearance. This cream, available for under $25, is a testament to the effectiveness of affordable skincare solutions.

Sunscreen is a non-negotiable step in skincare, particularly in preventing premature aging and skin cancer. The HuffPost Shopping Awards recognize the most effective sunscreens, emphasizing products recommended by dermatologists for their ability to treat and prevent conditions like melasma. One standout sunscreen offers broad-spectrum SPF 46 protection and is praised for its lightweight, non-greasy formula that leaves no white cast. This mineral sunscreen is based on zinc oxide and octinoxate, enriched with niacinamide, hyaluronic acid, and vitamin E, to provide anti-inflammatory and antioxidant benefits. It’s an excellent option for those with sensitive skin, rosacea, eczema, or acne-prone skin. The sunscreen’s formulation aims to protect skin against environmental stressors, helping to maintain its health and appearance.

The comprehensive approach to product selection underscores HuffPost’s commitment to providing readers with reliable, expert-backed recommendations. Readers can find the promotional code on the 'Place your order page' on Amazon, use a gift card, voucher, or promo code to find the field to enter the code, and make sure to click 'Use this payment method' to apply it to your total





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