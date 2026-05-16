The news text discusses the impact of corporate consolidation on newsrooms and the attacks on the free press. It also highlights the interactions between Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Donald Trump in Beijing, with a focus on Xi's leverage and Trump's comments.

Corporate consolidation is forcing newsrooms to shut down, and the very concept of a free press is facing daily attacks. The traditional media model is broken, which is why HuffPost relies on readers like you to survive.

Join HuffPost.in Beijing this week, riffing on what their interactions could mean when it comes to Xi's leverage over his American counterpart.

"China knows what Trump likes. What does he like? He likes the pomp and the parades, and he likes the red carpet, and there were thousands of children waving American flags,"





HuffPostCanada / 🏆 61. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Corporate Consolidation Newsroom Closures Free Press Xi Jinping Donald Trump Interactions Leverage Trump's Comments

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