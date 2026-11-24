HuffPost shopping reporters curate the best Cyber Week deals, highlighting top-rated smart plugs, Catbird jewelry, Hoka sneakers, and luxury beauty essentials.

HuffPost shopping reporters and editors have spent the past several weeks tracking the staggering number of deals currently live across the internet. By incorporating reader interest and their own consumer knowledge, the team has created a curated short list of the top Cyber Week deals that are truly worth shopping. This selection highlights specific products that offer significant value and utility for consumers looking to maximize their savings during the holiday shopping season.

Smart Home Technology and Energy Savings

Kasa smart plugs have become a vetted favorite among readers and HuffPost editors, who buy them in droves during major sales events from Prime Day to Labor Day. This Cyber Week, shoppers can purchase a strip featuring six independently controlled outlets, a significant upgrade from buying individual plugs. The device retains all the helpful features of the original smart plugs, including tracking energy consumption, setting timers for lamps, and controlling devices remotely via voice commands or the accompanying app. Additionally, the strip includes three USB ports to offer more charging space for essential devices like phones and tablets. This gadget is designed to make day-to-day life easier and potentially save money on power bills by keeping only essential electronics on when needed.

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Luxury Jewelry and Fashion Discounts

Boutique jewelry brand Catbird is running its biggest sale of the year, offering 20% off all items. This discount applies to diamonds, luxury tennis bracelets, engagement rings, and solid gold pieces that are designed to stand the test of time. With the cost of gold and precious stones at astronomical levels, these rare sales present a no-brainer opportunity for shoppers who have been eyeing specific pieces. HuffPost editors attest to the brand's quality, noting that any purchase from this collection serves as an instant heirloom. The sale covers a wide range of beautiful, fine jewelry that combines enduring style with high-quality materials.

For those seeking premium knitwear, a crew neck cardigan made with a premium cashmere fabric blend is available for Black Friday at a discount of over half off. The garment features a slightly cropped hem, a thick knit, and is available in 11 colors and sizes ranging from XS to XL. Cashmere has been a coveted fabric for shoppers, and this classy, eternally stylish cardigan remains a steadfast top seller in HuffPost's Black Friday coverage. The item is expected to sell out quickly given its popularity and the significant reduction in price.

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Footwear and Mattress Pad Deals

Hoka continues to reign supreme in the realm of comfortable footwear, with the Clifton model being a beloved choice for its lightweight construction, enhanced stability, and cloud-like underfoot cushioning. These Hokas, which are available in sizes for both men and women and several colors, are on sale at Zappos for Black Friday. The brand is consistently covered due to the well-received nature of its supportive designs, making this a great opportunity for individuals dealing with chronic foot pain or those who spend a lot of time on their feet to invest in a durable pair of shoes.

In the home goods category, a mattress pad that offers pain relief with cloud-like support is available for just $29, representing a 50% discount. The fabric is naturally cooling and designed to evenly distribute weight to prevent pressure on specific areas. Available in eight colors and sizes from twin through California king, this breathable pad has become one of the top-purchased items this Black Friday, with HuffPost shoppers praising its ability to immensely improve sleeping situations.

Luxury Beauty and Mascara Offers

Lancome is offering up to 50% off on select products during Black Friday, including anti-aging serums and foundations for mature skin. The Idole mascara, one of the brand's best-known products, is highlighted for its lightweight, long-lasting formula infused with white tea extract. This luxury formula conditions lashes while coating them, fanning them out and providing fluttery volume without smudging. The product has garnered a 68-year-old reviewer who claimed their lashes look like those of a 20-year-old after use. With the current discount, the Idole mascara effectively carries a drugstore price tag while maintaining its luxury quality, making it a clear winner among HuffPost readers.