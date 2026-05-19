Janet's emotional call to Megyn Kelly's radio show on Monday, where she details how she feels betrayed by the President during a call. The traditional media model is broken, and the free press concept is daily attacked.

Corporate consolidation is forcing newsrooms to shut down, and the free press concept is daily attacked. The traditional media model is broken, which explains why HuffPost relies on readers to survive.

Read emotional call to Megyn Kelly's radio show where Janet, a female registered Republican from Long Island, details how she feels betrayed by the president, who no longer cares about the middle class. Her son could be drafted in the Iran war. Readers can Join HuffPost now and get Realness delivered to inbox





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Newsroom Closure Free Press Attack Traditional Media Model Republicans Emotional Call

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