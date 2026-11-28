Discover the best Black Friday 2026 deals curated by HuffPost editors. Save big on Kasa smart plugs, Catbird jewelry, Apple laptops, and Hoka shoes in this essential shopping guide.

HuffPost shopping editors have identified thirteen essential products that offer exceptional value during the final days of Black Friday 2026. After tracking countless sales and conducting extensive product research, the editorial team recommends these specific items over general internet discounts. The selected deals span technology, fine jewelry, apparel, and home essentials, ensuring that consumers can find high-quality goods without overspending. These picks are designed to provide long-term utility, from smart home automation to durable footwear that supports daily comfort.

Kasa Smart Plug Strip Energy Savings

The Kasa smart plug strip with six independently controlled outlets and three USB ports is a top recommendation for modernizing home energy management. Readers and HuffPost editors have consistently purchased these devices during major sales events such as Prime Day and Labor Day due to their proven reliability. This unit allows users to track energy consumption, set timers for lamps, and control devices remotely via voice commands or the companion app. The inclusion of three USB ports provides additional charging space for phones and tablets, making it a versatile hub for electronics. Using this device can potentially lower power bills by ensuring essential electronics are only active when needed, offering a high return on investment for daily users.

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Catbird Gold Jewelry Year-End Sale

Boutique jewelry brand Catbird is currently running its biggest sale of the year, offering a 20 percent discount on all items including diamonds, luxury tennis bracelets, and engagement rings. The brand is renowned for creating fine jewelry made from solid gold that stands the test of time in both style and quality. For consumers who have been watching astronomical gold prices, this sale presents a rare opportunity to invest in pieces that serve as instant heirlooms. The editorial team personally attests to the brand's durability, citing classic pieces that have become treasured possessions through daily wear. This discount applies universally, making it an ideal time to acquire luxury items at a more accessible price point.

Apple MacBook Neo Laptop Value Deal

Apple has discounted its newest lightweight MacBook Neo model by $300, bringing the price below $1,000 for the first time. This laptop is engineered for high-powered work, delivering modern computing performance that handles complex tasks with elegance. A key feature highlighted in this deal is the inclusion of advanced privacy protections, which Apple describes as groundbreaking intelligent encryption. This technology is designed to prevent unauthorized access to user data, even by Apple itself, adding a layer of security for sensitive work or personal files. The device represents a significant value proposition for consumers needing a new machine or seeking a premium holiday gift that combines power with portability.

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Hoka Footwear Support and Stability

Hoka continues to dominate the footwear market with its beloved models, particularly those praised for lightweight construction and cloud-like underfoot cushioning. Zappos is offering these supportive shoes on sale for Black Friday, catering to both men and women with a variety of sizes and colors. The brand is frequently covered by HuffPost shopping editors due to the universal acclaim from individuals with chronic foot pain or those who spend extended periods on their feet. The enhanced stability and breathable fabric help distribute weight evenly, reducing pressure on specific areas of the foot. This discount allows consumers to finally invest in high-performance footwear that prioritizes long-term physical comfort without the usual high price tag.

Premium Cashmere and Mattress Pad Deals

The editorial team highlights a premium cashmere crew neck sweater that is available for more than 50 percent off during Black Friday 2026. The garment features a thick knit, slightly cropped hem, and a cashmere fabric blend, available in sizes XS through XL in 11 different colors. Tracking cashmere prices throughout 2026 reveals that this level of discount is extremely rare for high-quality fabrics. Additionally, a breathable mattress pad designed for twin through California king sizes is offered at $29, representing a 50 percent reduction. This product is designed to cool naturally and improve sleeping situations by alleviating aches, making it one of the top-purchased items by HuffPost shoppers this season.