Hudson's Bay to Auction Founding Charter, Plans Separate Sale for Art and Artifacts

Hudson's Bay is revisiting its plan to auction off its founding charter, with multiple parties vying to purchase and donate the historic document. Simultaneously, the company is moving forward with a separate auction of its art and artifact collection, while excluding certain items of Indigenous origin or heritage and addressing the preservation of war memorials.

Hudson’s Bay, aiming to navigate its financial restructuring, is now planning to revert to its initial strategy of auctioning off its founding charter. This decision, revealed in recent court filings, comes after multiple parties have expressed interest in acquiring the historic document with the intention of donating it.

The 1670 royal charter, granted by King Charles II, established the Hudson's Bay Company and granted it extensive rights to a vast territory spanning much of Canada, along with significant control over trade and interactions with Indigenous communities for centuries. The company, once recognized as Canada’s oldest, has been undergoing significant changes, including store closures and creditor protection proceedings. The artifact has been moved to a secure location, its fate now uncertain as the auction plan is revisited. The original plan was for the charter to be sold to Wittington Investments Ltd., a holding company associated with the Weston family, who intended to donate it to the Canadian Museum of History for 12.5 million. However, after David Thomson's DKRT Family Corp objected, expressing a willingness to spend at least $15 million and donate the document to the Archives of Manitoba, the court hearing was adjourned. This highlights the value and historical significance of the charter, as well as the varying desires to preserve and exhibit it. The company declined to comment on when it would request to auction off the charter and who else might be interested in it, although the auctioning plan has yet to be authorized by the courts.\In addition to the charter, Hudson’s Bay also intends to sell a considerable collection of art and artifacts. These consist of approximately 1,700 pieces of art and over 2,700 artifacts, which will be auctioned off in the near future. Recent court documents detail a motion filed by Alvarez & Marsal, the independent third party overseeing the creditor protection case, requesting approval for a separate auction process for the retailer’s art collection. Notably, this motion specifies that 24 artifacts, believed to have Indigenous origins or heritage, will be excluded from the auction. These items are slated for return or donation, a move that follows intense concerns raised by archivists, historians, and Indigenous communities regarding the potential fate of culturally significant items held by Hudson's Bay. The motion seeks to hold an online auction for the art on November 12, with an in-person auction to follow on November 19 at Heffel’s Toronto site. A source familiar with the process, who requested anonymity, revealed that the auction items include a diverse array of objects, such as paintings dating back to 1650, point blankets, paper documents, and even collectible Barbie dolls. These items are likely to garner interest due to their history and uniqueness.\Furthermore, the legal filings provide updates on the fate of several war memorials located within various Hudson’s Bay store locations. These memorials, which commemorate the company's employees who perished in wartime, are being carefully considered to ensure their appropriate preservation and accessibility. Alvarez & Marsal is actively pursuing arrangements to secure suitable future homes for these memorials, aiming to maintain their presence within the cities where they are currently situated. The company has reportedly engaged in discussions with Canadian institutions and veterans' associations to facilitate the donation and proper display of the memorials. This involves an effort to locate appropriate venues to ensure the memorials are accessible to the public and continue to serve as tributes. The company has taken steps to consult with institutions to ensure the memorials are well-preserved and acknowledged, rather than sold. In April, E. Patrick Shea, lawyer for the 48th Highlanders of Canada, and the RCAF Foundation’s secretary, indicated a desire to preserve two memorials commemorating Bay and Simpsons workers, hoping to find a home for a memorial from the company’s Toronto flagship store and a Calgary bronze plaque





