Hudson's Bay Royal Charter Public Consultation Launches

A public consultation led by First Peoples Group begins for the future stewardship of the 356-year-old Hudson's Bay Royal Charter, owned by the Weston family and David Thomson.

The Archives of Manitoba, Manitoba Museum, Canadian Museum of History, and Royal Ontario Museum have jointly initiated a comprehensive public consultation process to determine the future management and accessibility of the historic Hudson's Bay Royal Charter. This initiative aims to shape how the public engages with the 356-year-old document, which serves as a foundational artifact of Canadian history and corporate legacy.

Consultation Leadership and Partners

The Hudson's Bay Co. Royal Charter Consortium has commissioned First Peoples Group to lead the public consultation effort. This primary consulting firm will operate with substantial support from Nanos Research and Lord Cultural Resources. Their collaboration ensures that the feedback collection process meets rigorous professional standards while addressing the unique cultural significance of the charter.

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Indigenous Relations and Feedback Phases

The consultation begins with a specific focus on Indigenous relations, recognizing the document's profound impact on historical treaties and land rights. Virtual gatherings and in-person meetings are scheduled to start this month to collect feedback from Indigenous communities. These sessions will take place in Winnipeg, Timmins in Ontario, Yellowknife, Vancouver, and Iqaluit.

National Survey and Framework Development

Following the initial Indigenous engagement phase, the process will expand to include a national survey inviting all Canadians to participate. The feedback generated from these diverse groups will form a comprehensive framework. This framework will guide the four consortium institutions in how they promote access and learning around the charter in the future.

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Historical Context and Ownership Transfer

King Charles II issued the charter in 1670, granting Hudson's Bay immense control over land, trading, and Indigenous relations for decades. The Weston family, holding companies of Loblaw Cos. Ltd. fame, and media baron David Thomson purchased the charter for $18 million in December. This acquisition occurred months after Hudson's Bay filed for creditor protection in March and put its assets up for sale.

Future Display and Stewardship Plan

Upon completing the purchase, the owners donated the charter to the quartet of public institutions. They requested that the group consult the public on the document's future care, stewardship, public access, and display. The Manitoba Museum will be the first member of the consortium to display the charter in late 2027. The Canadian Museum of History and the Royal Ontario Museum will eventually take on hosting duties to ensure the artifact remains accessible to the nation.