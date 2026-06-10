Hudson's Bay Company Charter to Be Welcomed by Manitoba Museum in Multi-Institution Stewardship

The 356-year-old Hudson's Bay Company charter, now jointly owned by four Canadian institutions, will be honored at a ceremony at the Manitoba Museum with Indigenous leaders, ahead of a planned year-long exhibition.

The Hudson's Bay Company charter will be welcomed at the Manitoba Museum on Thursday in a ceremony featuring representatives from First Nations, Inuit, and Métis governments, with a year-long exhibit likely starting in fall 2027.

The event marks a significant moment for the 356-year-old document that granted the Hudson's Bay Company vast control over land and Indigenous peoples for nearly two centuries. The Manitoba Museum, which holds 28,000 HBC artifacts, will become the first of four institutions to display the charter after it was donated by the Weston and Thomson families following the company's collapse.

Despite the museum's modest acquisition budget of just over $4,000, CEO Dorota Blumczynska expressed disbelief at being chosen as a co-owner and the initial venue for the charter. The charter, a fragile five-page vellum with a red wax seal, underwent assessment by the Canadian Conservation Institute to determine its condition and travel requirements. It has been carefully transported in the past, including a recent move with a specialized conservator and armed security.

The institutions now face the challenge of balancing public access with preservation, emphasizing the charter's role in truth and reconciliation and communal understanding of history. Over the next year, they will decide which museum will host the document next after the Manitoba exhibit. Details of the ceremony and the future exhibition schedule are being coordinated among the Manitoba Museum, the Archives of Manitoba, the Canadian Museum of History, and the Royal Ontario Museum.

This shared stewardship model is considered unprecedented, with four organizations across Canada jointly responsible for one artifact. The charter's history includes periods of being stored in various locations, including during World War II, and most recently displayed under strict security during the pandemic. Its fragile nature requires controlled lighting, temperature, and humidity, and minimal movement. The museums aim to present the charter in a way that honors its complex legacy while making it accessible to the public.

The decision about the next host will consider conservation needs and the potential for contextual exhibits that address the HBC's impact on Indigenous communities and Canadian development. Ultimately, the charter's journey to the Manitoba Museum symbolizes a broader reconciliation effort, involving Indigenous voices in its presentation. The ceremony on Thursday will include Indigenous leaders, reflecting the document's dual role as both a historic artifact and a reminder of colonial history.

The museums plan to use the exhibition to foster dialogue about the fur trade, territorial expansion, and the relationships between European traders and First Nations, Inuit, and Métis peoples. By sharing the charter among institutions, the owners hope to reach diverse audiences across the country while ensuring the document's longevity. The Manitoba Museum's upcoming exhibit is expected to contextualize the charter within its larger collection of HBC artifacts, offering a comprehensive view of the company's influence.

This collaborative approach may set a precedent for how culturally significant items are managed and interpreted in Canada's museum sector





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Hudson's Bay Company Manitoba Museum Charter Indigenous Shared Stewardship Conservation Exhibition Weston Family Thomson Family Canadian Museum Of History Royal Ontario Museum Archives Of Manitoba Truth And Reconciliation

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