Hudbay Minerals Opens New Ingerbelle Expansion at Copper Mountain Mine

The New Ingerbelle Expansion Project at Copper Mountain Mine near Princeton was officially opened, securing the mine's future and creating jobs. The project, following a thorough review process, addresses environmental concerns and ensures the mine's commitment to local communities and sustainable development.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. has inaugurated the New Ingerbelle Expansion Project at the Copper Mountain Mine near Princeton, ensuring the mine's longevity and creating jobs. The opening, attended by key stakeholders, including B.C.

's Minister of Mining and Critical Minerals, marked a significant milestone. The expansion, expected to produce substantial copper, gold, and silver reserves, will generate significant economic benefits, preserving over 800 jobs and contributing billions to the provincial GDP. The project, following a thorough review process involving local bands and government, addresses concerns about environmental protection. The mine, a longstanding part of the region, continues its commitment to local communities and sustainable development





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Copper Mountain Mine New Ingerbelle Expansion Hudbay Minerals Mining Economic Development Job Creation

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