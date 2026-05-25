Huawei, the Chinese technology giant, has become one of the most important players in the global semiconductor industry. He Tingbo, the company's chip queen, has played a key role in its survival after U.S. sanctions, and has introduced a new principle to guide chip development as Moore's Law weakens. Huawei has mass-produced 381 chips based on this approach, which focuses on speeding up transmission speeds across devices and circuits. The company's success has been driven by the work of He, who joined Huawei in 1996 and helped establish its chip design unit, HiSilicon. He has become a symbol of China's determination to build a self-reliant semiconductor industry despite U.S. sanctions.

Huawei Atlas 800 inference server is displayed at InnoEX Fair, in Hong Kong, China April 15, 2025. The company has become one of the most important executives and a symbol of China 's determination to survive U.S. sanctions and build a self-reliant semiconductor business.

He is president of Huawei's semiconductor business and director of its Scientist Committee. She is also one of only two women on Huawei's 17-member board, alongside Meng Wanzhou, the daughter of founder Ren Zhengfei and Huawei's rotating chairwoman. He's latest public appearance places her at the centre of a global debate over what comes after Moore's Law.

For decades, chip progress was driven by shrinking transistors and packing more of them onto a single chip, making computers faster, cheaper and more energy efficient, a pattern known as Moore's Law. But as semiconductor scaling approaches lithographic and atomic limits, Moore's Law has become less effective, forcing the industry to find new ways to boost performance.

U.S. sanctions began in 2019 cut the company off key foreign chip technologies and leading-edge manufacturing, threatening its businesses from smartphones to telecommunications equipment. New U.S. curbs subsequently put many of Huawei's domestic partners and competitors in a similar predicament, increasing the importance of post-Moore's Law semiconductor technologies. He introduced on Monday what Huawei calls the Tau Scaling Law, a principle the Chinese technology company says can guide chip development as Moore's Law weakens.

Huawei said her team has spent the past six years applying it and has mass-produced 381 chips based on the approach. The principle argues that the semiconductor industry should shift its focus from shrinking transistors to speeding up transmission speeds across devices, circuits, chips and computing systems. Heprofit has largely tracked Huawei's global rise and its struggle following U.S. sanctions.

Born in 1969 in Changsha in the southern province of Hunan, she joined Huawei in 1996 as an engineer after earning a dual bachelor's degree in semiconductor physics and communication engineering and also a master's degree from Beijing University of Posts and Telecommunications. In 2004, the company formally established HiSilicon, its chip design unit, which she helped build from a small internal department into one of the world's broadest semiconductor operations.

Under her leadership, Huawei developed capabilities across system-on-chip design, optoelectronics, and advanced packaging. The portfolio eventually spanned smartphones, artificial intelligence, general-purpose processors, telecommunications, networking and consumer electronics, playing a significant part in Huawei's 2025 revenue of 880.9 billion yuan ($130 billion). After sanctions hit, she became closely associated with Huawei's internal survival effort.





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