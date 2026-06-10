Howden Breaks Stanley Cup Final Record with 14th Playoff Goal

Howden's historic marker came in the second period on Tuesday night, tying the game at three and marking the fourth straight game where a team has erased a multi-goal deficit. He surpasses former Golden Knight star Jonathan Marchessault, who scored 13 goals during the 2023 playoffs.

A rather unlikely player has made history at a time of year when it matters most. The historic marker came in the second period on Tuesday night.

With just a few minutes to go in the frame, Howden ripped a shot over the glove hand of Hurricanes goaltender Brandon Bussi for his 14th goal of the playoffs. The goal tied the game at three, marking the fourth straight game where a team has erased a multi-goal deficit, a new Stanley Cup Final record.

Howden surpasses former Golden Knight star Jonathan Marchessault, who scored 13 goals during the 2023 playoffs, which saw Vegas win the franchise's first Stanley Cup. In the team's short history, seven players have hit double digits in the postseason, including Mitch Marner and Pavel Dorofeyev, both of whom have 10 goals so far. For Howden, these playoffs have been more than memorable.

While he was a solid contributor on that championship team three years ago, posting 10 points in 22 games, he has been one of the stars on the Las Vegas strip this spring. While he started off slow in the opening round against the Utah Mammoth, the Oakbank, Man. native caught fire, going on a four-game goal streak that carried into the second round against the Anaheim Ducks.

What has been key for Howden breaking the record has been his consistency, having potted 14 goals in 20 games, having just two multi-goal games thus far. With the goal, Howden has 18 points, placing him tied for third in playoff scoring with Hurricanes forward Taylor Hall. The duo trails both Marner (29) and Jack Eichel (20).

The team is looking to make history in the Stanley Cup Finals, with the current series standing at 3-2 in favor of the Hurricanes. The final game is set to take place on Wednesday night, with the outcome still uncertain. If the Hurricanes can secure the win, they will be crowned the Stanley Cup champions, while a win for the Vegas Golden Knights would send the series to a deciding game seven.

The tension is high as the teams face off in what promises to be an intense and closely contested game. The Vegas Golden Knights are looking to make history and bring home their first Stanley Cup title, while the Hurricanes are determined to secure their second championship. The stage is set for a thrilling conclusion to the series, with both teams giving it their all in pursuit of victory





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Howden Stanley Cup Final Playoff Goal Record Hurricanes Vegas Golden Knights Taylor Hall Mitch Marner Pavel Dorofeyev Jonathan Marchessault

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