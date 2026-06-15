Howard Professor Blames Victim's Father for Son's Death

A Howard University professor has sparked controversy with an opinion piece in which she blames the values of a slain Texas teen's father for the boy's death at the hands of Karmelo Anthony.

A Howard University professor has sparked controversy with an opinion piece in which she blames the values of a slain Texas teen's father for the boy's death at the hands of Karmelo Anthony .

Dr. Stacey Patton, a professor at Howard University's School of Communications, wrote that Austin Metcalf's death was not solely the result of Anthony's actions, but rather a culmination of lessons learned from his father. In her piece, Patton argues that the victim's father failed to teach his son that Black boys have boundaries, and that this lack of education led to the tragic event.

The case has become a flashpoint in broader debates about race, with some arguing that Anthony has been treated differently because he is Black, while others have rejected efforts to make the murder of Metcalf, a white teenager, about race. The incident occurred in April 2025, when 19-year-old Anthony stabbed 17-year-old Metcalf in the heart during a confrontation at a high school track meeting. Anthony was subsequently sentenced to 35 years in prison for the crime.

Patton's opinion piece has been met with both praise and criticism, with some hailing her for speaking truth to power and others condemning her for shifting the blame away from the perpetrator. The case has also raised questions about the role of parenting in shaping a child's behavior, and whether the values we teach our children can have a lasting impact on their actions.

As the debate continues, one thing is clear: the incident has left a community in shock and has sparked a much-needed conversation about the complexities of race and responsibility





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Howard University Karmelo Anthony Austin Metcalf Dr. Stacey Patton Racial Debate

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