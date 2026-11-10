Investors Weigh Cash and Bond Yields at 15-Year Highs Against Stock Allocations

With cash and bond yields at their highest levels in over 15 years, investors face questions about how to allocate assets across stocks, bonds, and cash.

With cash and bond yields at their highest levels in over 15 years, many investors are wondering whether to favor these higher-yielding options over stocks.

Answers on Asset Allocation with High Yields

Here are answers to some common questions about approaching asset allocation in an era of 5% CD yields. Cash yields are compelling today, and cash investors do not face the potential for principal volatility. That is particularly appealing because we have seen losses for some bond investors over the past few years and so far in 2026.

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However, cash yields are fleeting: cash investments are short-term loans to various entities. If interest rates drift down, the high yields may disappear as higher interest rate loans are retired. If you lock in a longer-term CD, you can benefit from that high yield longer. But if you are in a money market mutual fund or high-yield savings account, your yield will fluctuate based on the prevailing interest rate environment.

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Another consideration is inflation risk. Over very long periods, cash yields sometimes beat inflation, but not always. That risk is top of mind for investors as we have had above-average inflation recently. Because your long-term yield and return from cash typically will be lower than from bonds, inflation will take a bigger bite out of your payout.

Why Bonds Offer Advantages Over Cash Accounts

Investors may ask: I can get a 5% yield on a cash account and I am not risking any principal, so why would I bother buying bonds? Bonds have some key advantages over cash for intermediate time horizons.

First, you lock in the interest rate for longer. If you buy an individual bond with a 10-year maturity, that interest rate prevails over your holding period.

Second, you have appreciation potential with fixed-income investments, unlike cash. If yields drop in the future from where they are today, bond investors can benefit from appreciation in bond prices. Bonds might also gain value in an equity-market shock, whereas cash investors would not benefit from any price appreciation. As with cash, bond investors are vulnerable to inflation: higher prices mean that any interest you earn will not go as far.

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Framework for Matching Investments to Time Horizon

A framework is helpful for matching investment types to your time horizon. Cash investments are appropriate for a spending horizon of two years or less, or if you need ongoing liquidity, for example if you are retired. Retirees should earmark one to two years of anticipated portfolio spending in cash. If your spending horizon is two to 10 years, holding bonds is appropriate.

For 10 years or beyond, equities are a reasonable bet. Also consider your attitude toward risks and fluctuations in your portfolio. If your portfolio is too risky, is there a chance you might have to sell stocks in a downturn? If you have a tighter plan, that argues for taking a little more risk with your portfolio because you need the growth potential.

Adjusting Allocations Based on Spending Plans

If you have a plan with more assets than you need, there may be room for allocating a little more to safer investments like cash and bonds. One example is the retiree who is willing to make course corrections in their spending. In that case, a more equity-heavy portfolio mix might be appropriate. Retirees with sizable portfolios and modest spending can also reasonably maintain more in equities than those with smaller portfolios that they are spending more from.

The more equity-heavy portfolio mixes also tend to have higher residual balances. If your goal is to have leftovers at the end of your retirement life cycle, having a little more in equities can make that more likely.