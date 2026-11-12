Ontario Police Urge Cottage Owners to Secure Properties Against Winter Theft with Precautions and Cameras

The Ontario Provincial Police warn that vacant cottages are prime targets for thieves during winter and advise owners to secure buildings, maintain inventory, and use deterrents like cameras.

The Ontario Provincial Police have issued a critical warning to property owners as winter approaches, urging them to take immediate action to protect their seasonal homes from increasing criminal activity.

As camps, cottages, and other seasonal properties sit vacant over the winter months, provincial authorities note that these structures can become highly attractive targets for property crime. OPP Constable Kyler Brouwer highlighted in a recent social media video that the season is fast approaching and many people are currently looking to close up their camps and cottages.

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Thieves Target Easy Properties

Thieves are not generally seeking out the most difficult properties to break into but are instead looking for the easy ones, according to OPP Detective Constable Neal Turner. Police emphasize that taking a few simple precautions before leaving can help significantly reduce the risk of property crime and protect owners from financial loss. Most thieves are looking for an easy opportunity, and a little preparation before winter arrives can make your property a much less attractive target.

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Provincial police recommend that seasonal property owners secure all doors, windows, sheds, and outbuildings before leaving for the season. It is vital to record serial numbers and keep a current inventory of electronics, tools, recreational equipment, and other valuables. Owners should include photos in their records to aid in identification and recovery if items are stolen. Make the property look occupied by arranging for someone trusted to check it regularly and watch for suspicious activity.

Secure Valuables And Social Media

This trusted person should also collect mail and clear snow to maintain the appearance of an active household. Keep tools, generators, ATVs, fuel, cash, and important documents out of plain view and locked away securely. Be careful about what is posted publicly on social media, including vacation plans and real-time travel updates. Wait until returning home before sharing trip photos to avoid alerting potential thieves that your home is empty.

Prevention matters and proactive steps are the best defense against opportunistic criminals targeting seasonal properties. Installing or maintaining exterior lighting, sensor lights, remote access cameras, and alarm systems can be effective deterrence. These security measures may also help investigators if a crime does occur by providing valuable evidence. The OPP encourages all owners to implement these strategies to ensure their winter break is safe and their property remains secure.