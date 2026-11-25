Robert Ivers, 73, was sentenced to six and a half years in prison for mailing a 236-page manifesto threatening a federal judge and others. He was previously convicted in 2019 for threatening a Minnesota federal judge.

A Minnesota man has been sentenced to six and a half years in prison for writing and distributing a manifesto titled How to Kill a Federal Judge, according to court documents.

Robert Ivers Sentenced To Six And A Half Years

Robert Ivers, 73, was sentenced on Tuesday by U.S. District Judge Karen Schreier. He was found guilty in August on two counts of mailing threatening communications and one count of threatening to murder a U.S. district judge. The Justice Department said Ivers mailed the manifesto to a Minneapolis law firm and the University of St. Thomas.

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Court documents cited by the department show the document contained graphic threats of violence against a witness and judge involved in his previous criminal trial, as well as federal judges generally. Ivers was convicted of writing the 236-page document, making copies of it, and mailing them. The manifesto was titled How to Kill a Federal Judge, according to an image from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Minnesota.

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This is not Ivers's first conviction for threatening a federal judge. He was previously convicted in 2019 for threatening to kill a federal judge in Minnesota. Judge Schreier also ordered that Ivers be taken into custody immediately. After serving his prison term, he will be subject to two years of supervised release, according to the sentencing order signed by Schreier.

Justice Department Cites Court Documents In Case

The case was handled by federal prosecutors after the threatening communications were mailed to the Minneapolis law firm and the university. The Justice Department cited court documents in announcing the details of the case. The 236-page manifesto included graphic threats of violence against the witness and judge involved in Ivers's previous criminal trial, as well as federal judges generally, the department said. Ivers was found guilty in August of writing the document, making copies, and mailing them.

The sentencing brings an end to the case, which stemmed from the mailing of the manifesto. Ivers, 73, has been taken into custody and will serve his prison term before beginning two years of supervised release. The earlier conviction in 2019 for threatening to kill a federal judge in Minnesota was part of his criminal history. The latest case involved similar conduct, with the manifesto specifically targeting a federal judge and others involved in his prior trial.

Judge Schreier presided over the case and signed the sentencing order. The Justice Department announced the sentence and cited court documents in describing the threats contained in the manifesto. The manifesto was mailed to a Minneapolis law firm and the University of St. Thomas. The Justice Department said the document included graphic threats of violence against the witness and judge involved in the defendant's previous criminal trial, and federal judges generally.

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Two Years Supervised Release Ordered After Prison Term

Ivers was found guilty in August of writing the 236-page document, making copies of it, and mailing them. He was previously convicted in 2019 for threatening to kill a federal judge in Minnesota. The sentencing order signed by Schreier also requires that Ivers be subject to two years of supervised release after serving his prison term. He has been taken into custody.

The case was investigated and prosecuted by federal authorities. The Justice Department provided details of the case, citing court documents. The manifesto, titled How to Kill a Federal Judge, was central to the charges. Ivers, 73, was sentenced to six and a half years in prison.

The sentence was handed down by U.S. District Judge Karen Schreier. The charges included two counts of mailing threatening communications and one count of threatening to murder a U.S. district judge.