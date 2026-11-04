Democrats' U.S. midterm wins reshape Alberta's data centre and pipeline plans

Democrat victories in the U.S. midterm elections are forcing Alberta to reassess its data centre hub ambitions and casting doubt on Keystone XL, while Premier Danielle Smith calls the results a vindication of her tariff approach.

Democrats' sweeping wins in Tuesday's U.S. midterm elections are rippling into Alberta, where the results are casting doubt on the province's data centre hub ambitions and renewing questions about major energy projects.

Smith Claims Wins Vindicate Alberta Tariff Stance

Premier Danielle Smith said the outcome vindicates her government's approach to the cross-border trade war. Albertans spent Wednesday examining what the elections mean at home. Smith told the legislature during question period Wednesday that the results prove Alberta was on the right path. She said the Democrats' wins are a vindication of the province's approach to tariffs.

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We always have objected to tariffs, she said, noting they hurt Alberta and the Americans. She said she hopes the midterm results are an opportunity to improve the relationship between Canada and the U.S. Smith pointed to her government's efforts to build relationships across the aisle, including with Adam Schiff, a Democrat senator from California. Her government has stood apart from other provinces in the trade dispute.

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Alberta has for the most part resisted retaliatory tariffs or trade action while encouraging continued diplomacy. Beyond national trade and tariff negotiations, experts largely now believe Ottawa's position has been bolstered. The far-reaching implications could stretch into energy, technology and development policy. Claims from United States President Donald Trump on Sunday that Canada would pay for all of a revived Keystone XL pipeline now seem even more unlikely.

Keystone XL Pipeline Faces Uphill Battle

In fact, the entirety of the on-again-off-again line is now likely facing an uphill battle. Keystone XL would have seen crude oil sent from Western Canada to American refineries. But TC Energy cancelled the project in 2021, after then-U.S. president Joe Biden revoked its cross-border permit. Many more environmentally-friendly Democrats came into power during Tuesday's blue wave.

University of Calgary international policy professor Carlo Dade said the shift is significant. We are looking at the move from an administration that was drill baby drill to the rise of a new force on the Democratic side that is Green New Deal, he said. That might not be the only major infrastructure project up in the air. Dozens of data centre moratoriums were passed Tuesday night, and many candidates who have vocally opposed the facilities were victorious.

The resounding call from across the political spectrum was that voters are not in favour of more development. Alberta opponent Bek MacIntosh said it should be a signal to Canadian politicians who are looking to curry favour. This really was an opportunity for people to speak up and use their voices as to what they do and don't want from this process, she told CTV News Wednesday.

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Voters Reject Reckless Data Centre Development

Uniformly, they don't want them being recklessly built at the speed and rate across the country, she said. That sentiment flies directly against a recent UCP government push to make Alberta a data centre hub. MacIntosh says she hopes that position is rethought. I think it's unfortunate that most political parties are unaware of the extreme human impact of data centre facilities, she said.

What we're seeing is this is going to be a massive push factor on any election at any scale, municipal, provincial or federal, in the near future, she added. American voters also rebelled against what they perceived as gerrymandering. The Democrats won recently redistricted ridings that originally appeared to be runaways for the Republicans. Mount Royal University political scientist Lori Williams believes it is an interesting note.

Gerrymandering Lessons Apply to Alberta Politics

The idea that the government chooses its voters instead of the voters choosing the government seemed to really hit a wall, she said. Williams said there is an important lesson to look at, because there could very well be a reaction in those Alberta areas where the electoral boundaries have been redrawn with an intention to give an advantage to the UCP. Opposition NDP Leader Naheed Nenshi also drew comparisons to the recent redistricting at home.

Gerrymandering doesn't always work, he told reporters in Edmonton. Nenshi said the Republicans tried really hard to increase their control of Congress, but they lost clearly gerrymandered seats in places like Florida, North Carolina, Alabama and Ohio. That doesn't mean we shouldn't fight it here, it's still anti-democratic, he said. But the UCP might want to think harder on the fact that their legacy may be that they tried to cheat to rig the maps and lost anyway, he added. Smith called those accusations from Nenshi a conspiracy theory.