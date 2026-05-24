How the kindness of Canadians helped a marathon champion adjust to new life in Niagara Falls, Ont.

Philes Ongori, a marathon champion who moved to Canada as an asylum seeker, credits the kindness of Canadians with helping her adjust to her new life in Niagara Falls, Ont. The couple, who left their children behind in Kenya, have been rebuilding their lives in Canada, with Philes obtaining her high school diploma, landing a job, and coaching young athletes, while her husband John Mochama has obtained his Ontario College of Teachers certification, got his driver's licence, and is volunteering to teach kids.

Philes Ongori , a marathon champion who moved to Canada as an asylum seeker , credits the kindness of Canadians with helping her adjust to her new life in Niagara Falls , Ont.

The couple, who left their children behind in Kenya, have been rebuilding their lives in Canada, with Philes obtaining her high school diploma, landing a job, and coaching young athletes, while her husband John Mochama has obtained his Ontario College of Teachers certification, got his driver's licence, and is volunteering to teach kids. The couple says the kindness of strangers has made the trauma of moving 12,000 kilometres to another country and rebuilding their lives without their children more bearable.

They hope to soon bring their children to Canada, with whom they do daily WhatsApp video chats, and are closer to that dream now that their new lives have become more stable





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Philes Ongori Marathon Champion Asylum Seeker Niagara Falls Canada

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