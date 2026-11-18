Anthropic is expected to price its IPO on Wednesday at a US$1.4 trillion valuation, the second-biggest US initial offering on record after SpaceX, as investors weigh strong demand against stretched valuations and structural risks.

Anthropic is expected to price its initial public offering on Wednesday, setting up the second-biggest US IPO on record after SpaceX's June listing. The AI lab has been discussed by bankers at a valuation of US$1.4 trillion.

That would make it one of the largest market debuts ever seen. At that US$1.4 trillion valuation, Anthropic would trade at 40 times its sales over the last 12 months. SpaceX went public at a roughly US$1.8 trillion valuation, carrying a multiple of about 92 times revenue in the previous 12 months. Both figures tower over the multiples of other major AI players.

Also read Anthropic forges ahead with its IPO even as AI fears mount and markets wobble

Analyst Skepticism And Valuation Concerns

Amazon trades at 3.5 times its trailing 12 months sales, while Alphabet trades at 7.3 times, according to LSEG data. SpaceX shares are now trading above their IPO price but below the price they opened at in June. Anthropic's debut comes as investors remain hungry for growth despite high valuations. Institutional demand has been strong, Reuters has reported.

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Retail traders are rushing to get shares, echoing the SpaceX offering, even as many analysts and portfolio managers remain skeptical. Tom Hulick, CEO at Strategy Asset Managers, said his firm would not be a buyer at this level.

"We wouldn't be a buyer at this level. We'll look for drawdowns post the debut and see what we find," said Hulick, whose firm has some indirect exposure to Anthropic through a growth equity fund. AI-linked company shares have been pressured in recent months by concerns about whether investments are paying off in increased productivity. Rising interest rates are making projects costlier and harder to finance.

Regulatory Risks And Market Volatility

The prospect of increased government regulation is also hitting sentiment. Add the mixed performance of IPOs over the years, especially large ones at high valuations, and there is doubt about what happens when Anthropic hits the market on Thursday.

"This is the single fastest-growing company of all time. It's like investing in the stock of Michael Jordan when he's just starting out," said Eric Schiffer, chairman of The Patriarch Organization, a Los Angeles-based family office.

"But newly-listed companies are volatile in the early stages. And that's not going to be any different here.

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Lock Up Provisions And Insider Selling

" Structural issues could pressure early performance. Anthropic's IPO lock-up provisions allow certain employees and insiders to sell portions of their holdings from the first trading day, with further staggered releases tied to earnings announcements. Co-founders, who own a total 10 per cent stake, can transfer up to 29 per cent of their holdings after 180 days, with the rest unlocking after a year. By comparison, SpaceX's lock-up structure was more restrictive for CEO Elon Musk.

Musk owned just under half of the company and is barred from selling his shares for a year, with no early-release provisions. The differing structures could affect how Anthropic shares trade after the debut.

"Where the rubber meets the road is the first earnings after the IPO. That's where you oftentimes see companies fall back," said Edward Best, co-Chair, capital markets at Willkie Farr & Gallagher. How Anthropic's shares trade could shape the outlook for other blockbuster IPOs, especially rival OpenAI's, which is expected to go public as soon as next year.

The offering comes amid a busy news cycle that includes a planned national test of Canada's Alert Ready system on Wednesday and multiple technology outages in one week that one expert says could continue. Anthropic's pricing will be closely watched as a gauge of investor appetite for AI companies. Investors are weighing the company's rapid growth against its rich valuation. The IPO lock-up terms and the first earnings report after listing are seen as key tests.

With retail demand strong and analysts cautious, the first days of trading will reveal whether Anthropic can justify its lofty price.