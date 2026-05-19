How Social Logins Don't Work in Some Apps

The text discusses best practices for logging in with Google or Facebook, including the importance of using a standard web browser like Safari, Chrome, Firefox, or Edge. Additionally, it mentions that social logins don't function in certain applications, prompting readers to manually log in through their respective accounts.

NEWS TEXT: Please use a standard web browser (like Safari, Chrome, Firefox, Edge) to log in with Google or Facebook. Social logins don’t work in some apps.

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Are you born equal? Some are funny for a few seconds, and then they disappear into the void. Others stick in your head like a good old song from the 80s that refuses to be forgotten. They’re the ones that you keep circling back to when you need a good laugh.

And sometimes, you don’t even need to look at them. They’re already mentally filed away like brain worms that you can recall for many years to come. Tumblr has some of the catchiest memes out there. In fact, there’s a whole page dedicated just to them.

Aptly called, it has more than 24k posts of pure comedy gold





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