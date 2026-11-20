Health experts say there is no evidence to support annual pelvic ultrasounds for women without symptoms, after a Beverly Hills gynecologist claimed on a podcast that her patients do not die because of the test.

Health experts are warning women against getting annual pelvic ultrasound s after a gynecologist claimed on a popular podcast that the test saves lives. Dr. Thaïs Aliabadi made the comments on The Mel Robbins Podcast in an episode on cancer prevention from Nov. 12.

She advocated for making the test mandatory for every woman on the planet. Aliabadi, who is based in Beverly Hills, said on the podcast that if there is one thing she would change in the country and make mandatory, it would be for every single woman to get an annual pelvic ultrasound. She claimed this is why her patients do not die.

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Aliabadi Claims Ultrasounds Save Lives

On her website, she says she is the official gynecologist for many royal families and celebrities and is certified by the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology. Aliabadi also shared a story about how the pelvic ultrasound may have been effective. She said an oncologist who used to work with her called her one day and said she was the only person he knew who sends him ovarian cancer stage one and two.

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She attributed this to doing pelvic ultrasounds on every single patient. Aliabadi said she can be very aggressive with how she cares for patients, particularly those who have a family history of ovarian cancer. She acknowledged that this is not the standard of care and called it the Aliabadi standard of care. The podcast comments stoked strong reactions from health professionals, including Dr. Mathew Leonardi.

The gynecological surgeon and ultrasound specialist at Hamilton Health Sciences called the claim misinformation. Leonardi, an associate professor at McMaster University in Hamilton, Ont. , said in a video interview with CTVNews.ca on Wednesday that there is no evidence to support women or individuals with gynecologic organs having an annual pelvic ultrasound if they have no symptoms and no medical problem to warrant it.

Experts Warn Against Unnecessary Scans

Leonardi added that when scans are done for no particular reason, sometimes things that are not relevant are found. He noted that benign discoveries can needlessly cause anxiety. He said that person is fine but then may go for more imaging tests, more follow-up tests, be referred to a gynecologist, have surgery, or have to take time off work. The recommendation is not to just scan because we can, but to scan when there is a reason, he said.

Those experiencing symptoms or problems such as heavy menstrual bleeding, night sweats, bloating or pelvic pain may require a pelvic ultrasound, according to Leonardi. He said those symptoms can represent an anatomical problem where something could be growing or pressing. He cited endometriosis and benign or cancerous ovarian lesions as examples of what he looks for during those gynecological tests.

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When looking for those anatomical problems, ultrasound is the most effective way, and it is very safe and very accessible, he said. Leonardi advises patients to keep track of their symptoms, such as through a journal and an app. He said the key is to pay attention to your body, as we should do for all of our organ systems, not just ovaries. Once they have enough information, he encourages them to seek help.

Symptoms Dictate Need For Ultrasound

He said when they get that appointment with their primary care provider or gynecologist, they have a story to tell them, which can allow them to do a better job as a detective. Dr. Nicholas Leyland, president of the Society of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists of Canada, said annual pelvic ultrasounds are not recommended by Canadian health experts because they would not be effective in detecting ovarian cancer early.

However, those with family history or a genetic mutation that could lead to a higher risk for health issues may require the test, he added. Leyland, a professor of obstetrics and gynecology at McMaster University, said in a video interview with CTVNews.ca on Wednesday that it is very clear that if everyone were scanned, there would be more unnecessary testing done than early ovarian cancers picked up.

Health Experts Question Screening Value

Leyland said he hopes that over the next number of years, experts will be able to determine how best to screen for these types of problems. But at the present time, it would not be a good use of limited health-care resources for this purpose, he said. The debate comes as other health news headlines include a mother advised of a 26-hour wait at Montreal Childrens Hospital and a Canadian charity workers death in South Africa.