Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's affair with alleged Chinese spy triggers DOJ investigation and $330 billion market value drop

Jensen Huang's extramarital affair with Alice Huang, a former Megaspeed executive accused of spying for China, has sparked a Justice Department investigation and wiped $330 billion from Nvidia's market value.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's extramarital affair with a woman accused of spying for China has triggered a U.S. Justice Department investigation and erased roughly $330 billion from Nvidia's market value, raising questions about the impact on global markets and Washington's AI strategy.

The scandal centers on Alice Huang, a former executive at the Singapore-based cloud computing company Megaspeed. U.S. intelligence officials concluded she had spied for China, according to The New York Times. Megaspeed faced scrutiny from the U.S. Commerce Department last year over allegations it skirted U.S. export laws and routed large quantities of advanced Nvidia chips to Chinese users. The company denied those allegations.

Also read Opinion: Nvidia’s board signals Jensen Huang is too big to fire

US Justice Dept Probes Nvidia Affair, Export Violations

The Commerce Department investigation was handed off to the Justice Department. Its National Security Division is investigating whether Megaspeed violated export control laws, an inquiry that will also include scrutiny of Alice Huang, according to a person familiar with the matter. Alice Huang allegedly fed intelligence as well as advanced chips to China. Now 63-year-old Jensen Huang, the leading face of the artificial intelligence revolution, is at the center of a saga of personal betrayal, corporate espionage and high-tech development.

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The fallout is spreading across Washington. There are bipartisan calls for investigations on Capitol Hill. Nvidia, one of the most valuable companies in the world, is conducting an internal review. Jensen Huang has apologized to his company about the affair, saying he hurt his wife and their children.

He did not address reports that Alice Huang was a suspected spy. Nvidia's board said it had no reason to believe that either national security or Nvidia secrets were compromised, and that Huang would remain in charge while cooperating with the investigation. When asked about the affair, President Donald Trump said this week that he had spoken to the tech executive as the scandal grew.

Trump Downplays Spy Allegation Amid Political Fallout

I think he will be in good shape, Trump said, adding that he said he had absolutely no idea that the person in question was a spy. As for when the president first learned about the concerns involving Alice Huang, Trump brushed off the question. They could have been mentioned, he said. Certainly it did not make much of an impact on me.

The Justice Department has persistently warned of the espionage threat posed by Beijing, including efforts to cultivate well-placed relationships in government and private industry and to acquire sensitive technology such as AI chips developed in the United States. Beijing has said the Chinese spy allegation is unsubstantiated and called it nothing but smears. Megaspeed did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Tuesday, and The Associated Press was unable to reach Alice Huang.

Huang's Pivotal Role in Trump's AI Vision Undermined

Trump has been close with Jensen Huang. After their first dinner together at Mar-a-Lago in early 2025, Trump latched onto Huang as a tech titan positioned to deliver on the president's promises of an economic renaissance. Trump would regularly phone Huang to discuss a future in which Nvidia chips turn data centers into factories that make raw intelligence, applied across the economy to produce cars, new pharmaceutical drugs, advanced weapons and seemingly unparalleled wealth.

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Huang joined Trump on Air Force One for a state visit to Beijing earlier this year. Just last month, Trump awarded Huang with a National Medal of Science, calling him a man whose determination laid the foundations for the explosion of super intelligence and put America at the front of the race. Nvidia also donated US$25 million to help fund the construction of Trump's White House ballroom.

Multiple estimates suggest more than half of the stock market gains during Trump's second term came from the growth of the AI industry and data centers. Without that growth, consumer spending could slump, delivering another economic setback to a president who has already failed to deliver on his campaign promise of stopping inflation. Rising prices were among the reasons voters delivered a harsh rebuke to Republicans in last week's midterm elections, returning control of Congress to the Democrats.

While Huang said his interests were in helping America succeed, he also expressed a strong view that Nvidia should be able to sell some of its less advanced chips such as the H200 to China. Nvidia long argued that the sales would help ensure the broader AI ecosystem was tied to America, boxing out Chinese chipmakers developing semiconductors and systems to compete with his company. Trump has repeated that whoever wins AI, wins.

Nvidia is the backbone of America's plans for dominating the field. The scandal now threatens to complicate that strategy. In a separate interview this summer, Jensen Huang told AP that from the moment he met Trump, the only thing the president ever talked to him about was creating more jobs, reindustrializing the United States, protection and national security. He knows that if America is wealthy, we have a lot of tax revenues, Huang said.

We can fund the military, we can fund our economy, we fund our communities, create more jobs.